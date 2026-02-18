The Week contest: AI bellyaching
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This week’s question: On the new AI-only social media platform Moltbook, bots are free to interact with each other independently of their human creators. In seven or fewer words, come up with a message that one AI agent might send to another about its biggest gripe with humanity.
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “AI bellyaching” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 6 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Feb. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Click or tap here to see last week's contest: Lubricant larceny
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Political cartoons for February 18
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include the DOW, human replacement, and more
-
The best music tours to book in 2026
The Week Recommends Must-see live shows to catch this year from Lily Allen to Florence + The Machine
-
Gisèle Pelicot’s ‘extraordinarily courageous’ memoir is a ‘compelling’ read
In the Spotlight A Hymn to Life is a ‘riveting’ account of Pelicot’s ordeal and a ‘rousing feminist manifesto’
-
Magazine solutions - February 27, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 27, 2026
-
Magazine printables - February 27, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 27, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 7 – 13 February
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Lubricant larceny
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - February 20, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 20, 2026
-
Magazine printables - February 20, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 20, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 31 January – 6 February
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - February 13, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 13, 2026