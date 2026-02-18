This week’s question: On the new AI-only social media platform Moltbook, bots are free to interact with each other independently of their human creators. In seven or fewer words, come up with a message that one AI agent might send to another about its biggest gripe with humanity.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “AI bellyaching” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 6 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Feb. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

