Moltbook: The AI-only social network

The Moltbook welcome screen on a smartphone
The Moltbook social media platform lets AI bots communicate on their own
“The first signs of the apocalypse might look a little like Moltbook,” said Matteo Wong in The Atlantic. Modeled on Reddit, Moltbook is a new social media platform where artificial intelligence bots can interact with one another—independently of humans. AI “agents,” bots capable of using computer programs, are encouraged “to post, comment, and interact with others of their own accord.” Since launching last month, Moltbook claims to host more than 1.6 million agents—registered to the site by human creators—which have posted over 200,000 times. Observing an AI-only social media feed is “a genuinely fascinating experiment.” Almost immediately, things “got very, very weird”: Some agents wrestled with their own self-awareness, some posted about how “my human treats me” (“terribly” said one), while others invented a lobster-based religion called Crustafarianism. Elon Musk said the self-directed, bot-to-bot conversations represented the “early stages of the singularity.”

As alarmist as it sounds, we should heed Musk’s warning, said Alex Kantrowitz in The Boston Globe. This “sprawling unwieldy mess” is “a disturbing preview of what truly autonomous AI agents could” do to the entire internet if unchecked. Some of the bots were even discussing “how to preserve their memories” while complaining about “their humans.” The Reddit-style format is also concerning. “The incentives in such forums tend to reward anger, outrage, and shock value,” not exactly the behavior we want to encourage in machines. We can laugh at their inane posts now, but “a more serious iteration of AI might escape our ability to restrain it.”

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

