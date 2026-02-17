Moltbook: The AI-only social network
Bots interact on Moltbook like humans use Reddit
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
“The first signs of the apocalypse might look a little like Moltbook,” said Matteo Wong in The Atlantic. Modeled on Reddit, Moltbook is a new social media platform where artificial intelligence bots can interact with one another—independently of humans. AI “agents,” bots capable of using computer programs, are encouraged “to post, comment, and interact with others of their own accord.” Since launching last month, Moltbook claims to host more than 1.6 million agents—registered to the site by human creators—which have posted over 200,000 times. Observing an AI-only social media feed is “a genuinely fascinating experiment.” Almost immediately, things “got very, very weird”: Some agents wrestled with their own self-awareness, some posted about how “my human treats me” (“terribly” said one), while others invented a lobster-based religion called Crustafarianism. Elon Musk said the self-directed, bot-to-bot conversations represented the “early stages of the singularity.”
As alarmist as it sounds, we should heed Musk’s warning, said Alex Kantrowitz in The Boston Globe. This “sprawling unwieldy mess” is “a disturbing preview of what truly autonomous AI agents could” do to the entire internet if unchecked. Some of the bots were even discussing “how to preserve their memories” while complaining about “their humans.” The Reddit-style format is also concerning. “The incentives in such forums tend to reward anger, outrage, and shock value,” not exactly the behavior we want to encourage in machines. We can laugh at their inane posts now, but “a more serious iteration of AI might escape our ability to restrain it.”
There’s no threat of a “Marxist uprising of robots that were radicalized online,” said Leif Weatherby in The New York Times. Moltbook is more science-fiction storytelling than a place for intelligent parties to collectively plan. Everything on there “is just words,” regurgitated from other posts humans have made, online or in print, that have been forgotten about. Many of the posts on Moltbook “appear to be human-generated after all, sent to the platform by prompt.” And “even though the bots are told to engage,” over 90% of the posts don’t get a response. When the bots do “talk as if they’re planning to take over the world, it can be tempting to take their word for it,” said Dave Lee in Bloomberg. “But the world’s best Elvis impersonator will never be Elvis.” Think of Moltbook as “performance art,” in which the bots are “acting out scenarios present in their training data.” And while this AI social network “mimics some of the worst human behavior online,” it is plausible that a better-designed platform “could foster some of the best—collaboration, problem-solving, and progress.” The bots are “not plotting against us.” They can be tools to help us “save time and money.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Judge orders Washington slavery exhibit restored
Speed Read The Trump administration took down displays about slavery at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia
-
Kurt Olsen: Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ lawyer playing a major White House role
In the Spotlight Olsen reportedly has access to significant U.S. intelligence
-
Rubio boosts Orbán ahead of Hungary election
Speed Read Far-right nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is facing a tough re-election fight after many years in power
-
Are AI bots conspiring against us?
Talking Point Moltbook, the AI social network where humans are banned, may be the tip of the iceberg
-
Are Big Tech firms the new tobacco companies?
Today’s Big Question A trial will determine whether Meta and YouTube designed addictive products
-
Silicon Valley: Worker activism makes a comeback
Feature The ICE shootings in Minneapolis horrified big tech workers
-
AI: Dr. ChatGPT will see you now
Feature AI can take notes—and give advice
-
Moltbook: the AI social media platform with no humans allowed
The Explainer From ‘gripes’ about human programmers to creating new religions, the new AI-only network could bring us closer to the point of ‘singularity’
-
Will AI kill the smartphone?
In The Spotlight OpenAI and Meta want to unseat the ‘Lennon and McCartney’ of the gadget era
-
Claude Code: Anthropic’s wildly popular AI coding app
The Explainer Engineers and noncoders alike are helping the app go viral
-
Will regulators put a stop to Grok’s deepfake porn images of real people?
Today’s Big Question Users command AI chatbot to undress pictures of women and children