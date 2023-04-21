Elon Musk's most controversial moments

Tesla founder Elon Musk has found himself in the middle of a fair share of controversies. The scandals have only increased since the tech mogul and billionaire magnate purchased Twitter in 2022. Here are some of the most controversial things Musk has said and done:

Purchasing Twitter

It's impossible not to start with the big one. Musk controversially acquired Twitter for $44 billion in Oct. 2022, handing him control of one of the world's largest social media brands. Immediately after his purchase, there were major concerns over a few changes he made to the platform.

Antisemitic and racist tweets spiked after Musk's acquisition — In the first 24 hours after his purchase, "over 1200 tweets and retweets" had spread antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League reports. Hateful rhetoric towards Black people also increased, with The Washington Post finding a 500 percent increase in the use of the N-word on Twitter just half a day after Musk's purchase.

Musk himself also used the platform to spread hate, and tweeted a link to an article spreading conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. While Musk deleted the tweet hours later, Insider notes, his message "echoed a wider effort by far-right influencers and some conservatives to downplay and spread baseless theories about the attack."

'Funding Secured' tweet

Aside from Twitter, Musk has faced legal battles surrounding the company that put him on the map: Tesla. One of the most notable involves a 2018 tweet in which Musk wrote that he had "funding secured" to take the company private at $420 per share.

Shareholders sued, however, when it was discovered that Musk had not secured the necessary financial backing at the time of this tweet. A U.S. District Judge said "there was nothing concrete," in Musk's tweet, per Reuters, and Musk had "[acted] recklessly" in tweeting about the funding. The Los Angeles Times additionally reports that Musk's false tweet caused Tesla investors to lose $12 billion.