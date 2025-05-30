The noise of Bitcoin mining is driving Americans crazy

Constant hum of fans that cool data-centre computers is turning residents against Trump's pro-cryptocurrency agenda

Photo illustration of sound waves rippling from a Bitcoin into a suburban neighbourhood
Scientists are increasingly linking 'prolonged exposure to noise pollution with cardiovascular damage'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The relentless "mechanical howl" of a cryptocurrency mining facility has become "the soundtrack to life for hundreds of residents" in Granbury, a small rural town in Texas, said The Guardian.

"It echoes across agricultural land and forests, chasing away deer. It seeps into walls, vibrating bedrooms and dinner tables." One resident said it was as though a "jet engine is forever stationed nearby".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸