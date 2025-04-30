Trump's crypto 'sea change' upends Washington's finances
By embracing digital currency, the White House is clearing a path for a new era in dubious self-enrichment
President Donald Trump claims not to email or text and was impressed by the fact that "everything is computer" inside a Tesla. But for all of his Luddite tendencies, there's one field of technology that Trump has embraced since his return to the White House: cryptocurrency. Trump has positioned his administration as a champion of the digital currency industry, and his adoption of crypto is also widely believed to be an avenue for personal enrichment.
'Eviscerating' financial boundaries
The "winds are shifting" at the Securities and Exchange Commission under Trump as the agency moves toward a "more structured, innovation-friendly approach to digital assets," said Forbes. At the same time, the president's personal and familial involvement in the crypto field — including the launch and sale of his eponymous $TRUMP memecoin — has "intensified scrutiny" of the agency's "independence." In particular, Trump's recently unveiled World Liberty Financial, a firm "largely owned by a Trump family corporate entity," is "eviscerating the boundary between private enterprise and government policy," said The New York Times. As "not only a major crypto dealer," Trump is also the "industry's top policy maker" who has "leveraged" his position in office "in ways that have benefited the industry — and in some cases his own company."
The impact of Trump's crypto participation extends beyond his personal wealth. In the past, there may have been Democratic lawmakers "sort of amenable to supporting" crypto-favorable legislation, said Duke University lecturing fellow on economics Lee Reiners to The Hill. However, they're now "getting a bit skittish" over Trump's "blatant" mixing of "financial interest with his political power."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A 'sea change' or a 'crypto winter'?
Trump's crypto focus and his efforts to roll back some of the restrictions imposed during his predecessor's administration have "unleashed a flurry of crypto deals" by companies "seeking to capitalize on lighter U.S. regulation," said The Wall Street Journal. There is "genuine interest" in the market for "taking advantage of this regulatory moment," said Ryne Miller, co-chair of the crypto practice at law firm Lowenstein Sandler, to the outlet.
At the same time, the Trump administration's crypto focus means that assets with "high price volatility" could pose risks "not only for investors but also potentially for financial stability" as a whole, said the Bank of Italy in a report published Tuesday. The risk is particularly acute given the "growing interconnections between the digital asset ecosystem, the traditional financial sector and the real economy," the Bank's report said. The report is "one of the first to have been published since Trump's imposition of global tariffs unleashed market turmoil," Bloomberg said. The "extreme negative sentiment" surrounding Trump's existing tariffs and future escalations is one of the "converging signals" suggesting an upcoming "new 'crypto winter,'" said industry leader Coinbase in its April monthly outlook.
In Washington, however, Trump continues to push the loosening of crypto regulations and his own crypto investments, signaling a "total sea change" from just months ago, said crypto investment firm Castle Island Ventures founding partner Nic Carter to The Hill. Doomsaying predictions of global crypto collapse are just the work of "short-term folks in the industry that can't see the forest for the trees."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Scientists have found the first proof that ancient humans fought animals
Under the Radar A human skeleton definitively shows damage from a lion's bite
-
The basics of credit scores: how they are determined and why they matter
The Explainer A higher credit score is better than a lower one
-
5 film franchises that warranted 5+ installments
the week recommends 'Shrek 5' is upon us. What other movie series have deserved this many follow-ups?
-
'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump says he could bring back Ábgego García but won't
Speed Read At a rally to mark his 100th day in office, the president doubled down on his unpopular immigration and economic policies
-
A 'meltdown' at Hegseth's Pentagon
Feature The Defense Secretary is fighting to keep his job amid leaked Signal chats and staff turmoil
-
Reining in Iran: Talks instead of bombs
Feature Trump edges closer to a nuclear deal with Iran—but is it too similar to former President Barack Obama's pact?
-
Tariffs: The quest to bring back 'manly' jobs
Feature Trump's tariffs promise to revive working-class jobs, but today's labor market has moved on
-
Trump's 100-day approval ratings at historic low
Speed Read Americans appear to be wary of Trump's sweeping tariffs and handling of the economy
-
Trump's war on academic freedom: how Harvard fought back
Talking Point Political pressure on institutions compromises academic independence – and risks damaging America's ability to attract international talent
-
Judge blocks key part of Trump's elections overhaul
Speed Read Colleen Kollar-Kotelly's decision temporarily bars federal officials from requiring Americans to prove they are citizens to register to vote