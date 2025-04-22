Climate: Trump's attempt to bring back coal
Trump rolls back climate policies with executive orders aimed at reviving the coal industry
"Hard hats are back," said Lisa Friedman and Brad Plumer in The New York Times. Surrounded by miners, President Trump last week signed four executive orders designed to revive the declining coal industry. "I call it beautiful, clean coal," Trump said. In reality, coal is "the dirtiest fossil fuel" and "a major contributor to climate change" and health-damaging air pollution. Nonetheless, Trump lifted restrictions on mining and burning it — just the latest of his attempts to reverse progress on reducing emissions that are dangerously heating the planet. Trump recently directed the Justice Department to block "burdensome and ideologically motivated" state climate policies, proposed eliminating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's scientific research division, and canceled funding for the country's signature National Climate Assessment report. The Environmental Protection Agency even plans to stop requiring polluters to report their greenhouse gas emissions.
Trump is "propping up his favorite energy sources even if markets don't want them," said Jeff Luse in Reason. Coal provided 16 percent of U.S. electricity in 2023, down from 45 percent in 2010. That's not due to some liberal "plot to transition away from coal, like Trump thinks." It's due to "markets and innovation." It's now both cheaper and cleaner for utilities to generate electricity with a mix of natural gas, wind, and solar power. Trump also issued an executive order to revive the coal industry in 2017, said Michael Hawthorne in the Chicago Tribune. Since then, 79 coal plants have closed and 13,000 industry workers have lost their jobs. But Trump is still pushing his "pro-coal agenda" and is willing to sacrifice anything to achieve it.
That includes declaring war on city and state environmental regulations—"the last bastion of U.S. climate action," said Adam Aton and Lesley Clark in Politico. His Justice Department directive to bring legal action against local regulations represents "a sharp escalation in his war on climate policy." It will all add up to an unhealthier country, said Zoë Schlanger in The Atlantic. Burning coal emits brain-damaging mercury and microscopic soot that causes or worsens asthma, COPD, and other lung diseases, and can trigger heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Particulates in air pollution have even been linked to dementia, Parkinson's disease, and prenatal damage to fetuses. With Trump's recent orders, "America is backsliding toward its most polluted era" — and the consequences will be lethal.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
RFK Jr.: A public-health wrecking ball
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubles down on anti-vaccine policies amid a growing measles outbreak
By The Week US
-
Budget: Gutting Medicaid to pass tax cuts?
Feature To extend Trump's tax cuts, the GOP is looking to cut Medicaid and other assistance programs
By The Week US
-
How will the next pope change the Catholic Church?
Talking Points Conclaves can be unpredictable
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
-
RFK Jr.: A public-health wrecking ball
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubles down on anti-vaccine policies amid a growing measles outbreak
By The Week US
-
Trump's budget: Gutting Medicaid to pass tax cuts?
Feature To extend Trump's tax cuts, the GOP is looking to cut Medicaid and other assistance programs
By The Week US
-
Trump tariffs place trucking industry in the crosshairs
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As the White House barrels ahead with its massive tariff project, American truckers are feeling the heat from a global trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Trump stands by Hegseth amid ouster reports
Speed Read The president dismissed reports that he was on the verge of firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over a second national security breach
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Trade war with China threatens U.S. economy
Feature Trump's tariff battle with China is hitting U.S. businesses hard and raising fears of a global recession
By The Week US
-
Corruption: The road to crony capitalism
Feature Trump's tariff pause sent the stock market soaring — was it insider trading?
By The Week US
-
How 'China shock 2.0' will roil global markets
Feature An overflow of Chinese goods is flooding the global market. Tariffs won’t stop it.
By The Week US
-
Retribution: Trump calls for prosecution of critics
Feature Trump targets former officials who spoke out against him, sending a warning to future whistleblowers
By The Week US