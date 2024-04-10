When do solar panels make sense? What to consider before going solar.

It's a big and costly project, but benefits include long-term savings and property value increase

"A general rule of thumb is that most solar energy systems will pay for themselves after around a decade of use"
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

As spring brings about longer, sunnier days, you may want to consider harnessing the sun's energy to power your house. But given that installing solar panels is a major — not to mention costly — project, it's only natural to wonder: Are solar panels worth it for your home?

For most people, "installing residential solar panels is worth it because the long-term savings and increase in property value often outweigh the upfront cost," said MarketWatch. But in some instances, "certain conditions and roof features can mean solar isn't worth it for you."

