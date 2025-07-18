How can you get the maximum Social Security retirement benefit?
These steps can help boost the Social Security amount you receive
For many, Social Security benefits are a key part of their retirement plan. So it makes sense that you would want to get the most possible from this monthly source of income.
As of 2025, the maximum Social Security benefit is $5,108 per month — "but in reality, not many people qualify for the maximum amount," said Kiplinger. Instead, the average Social Security check for retired workers in 2025 is $1,976. On top of that, there are concerns about whether Social Security will even last.
Unfortunately, "most people won't get close to the $5,108 monthly benefit," said Bankrate, given the strict criteria, which we will outline below. Still, there are steps you can take to maximize what you do receive.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How are Social Security benefits determined?
Social Security benefits are "based on your lifetime earnings and the amount you paid into the system through payroll taxes," said SmartAsset, a personal finance blog. As such, your earnings history plays a determining role in your benefits amount. The Social Security Administration "calculates your benefit amount using what's known as your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) over your 35 highest-earning years," with higher lifetime earnings leading to higher benefits and vice versa.
Other factors weighed in the calculation include "the year when collection begins, [full retirement age] and whether an individual will continue to work while collecting benefits," said Investopedia.
Who gets maximum Social Security benefits?
The highest Social Security benefits "generally go to people who have had maximum earnings their entire working career," said CNBC, citing Paul Van de Water, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. To get the maximum, "you need to hit two major requirements: 1. Earn above a specific income threshold for 35 years. 2. Delay claiming benefits until age 70," said Bankrate.
As of 2025, the wage base limit is $176,100, meaning that "if you want that $5,108 monthly check someday, you need to earn at least the wage base limit every year for 35 years," said Bankrate. Plus, since that limit increases almost annually, "that also means moving forward, you'll need to earn more each year."
What are ways to increase Social Security benefits?
If you have missed the boat on that steep salary requirement, there are still ways you can boost the amount you ultimately receive:
Try to increase your earnings. The higher your earnings, the higher your benefits amount. Particularly "if you have some low-earning years in your 35-year work record (say, from part-time jobs during college), you'll want to replace them with higher paying years," said SmartAsset.
Work longer. "You'll get the biggest benefit if you work for at least 35 years," said Kiplinger. If you work for just 28, for example, Social Security "will use your 28 years of earnings (plus seven zeros, adding up to 35) to calculate your benefit" — obviously decreasing the amount.
Wait to claim benefits. "Claiming early means locking in a permanent reduction — up to 30% less than your full benefit," said Bankrate. On the other hand, "for every year you wait past your full retirement age (up to age 70), your monthly benefit grows by about 8%."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
'For frequent travelers, the costs add up'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Insects and sewer water: the alleged conditions at 'Alligator Alcatraz'
The Explainer Detainees at the center began arriving in July
-
CBS cancels Colbert's 'Late Show'
Speed Read 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' is ending next year
-
How will Trump's spending bill impact student loans?
the explainer Here's what the Republicans' domestic policy bill means for current and former students
-
8 ways Trump's bill will change your taxes
The Explainer The 'big beautiful bill' was recently signed into law. Here's what it might mean for your wallet.
-
3 questions to ask when deciding whether to repair or replace your broken appliance
the explainer There may be merit to fixing what you already have, but sometimes buying new is even more cost-effective
-
How to navigate buying and selling a home at the same time
The Explainer Schedule the swap to reap the most financial benefits
-
What to know about private equity in your 401(k)
the explainer BlackRock is making private investments available in employer-sponsored retirement plans
-
4 tips to get a lower credit card APR
the explainer Don't let your card's annual percentage rate balloon your balance
-
Who has to pay the estate tax?
the explainer Trump's new bill will permanently shift who owes federal estate tax
-
Does buy now, pay later affect your credit score?
the explainer The company behind the FICO score is going to start including a person's 'buy now, pay later' payment history in its credit models