How will Trump's spending bill impact student loans?

Here's what the Republicans' domestic policy bill means for current and former students

The bill would 'make college less affordable,' Lynn Pasquerella, the president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities, told The New York Times
President Trump's recently passed spending package has implications well beyond the tax code. It will also introduce some major changes for student loan borrowers.

In short, the bill will "roll back student loan protections and cap the amount students can borrow for graduate programs," said The New York Times, making repayment options and borrowing opportunities fewer. While the changes are projected to result in government savings, there are concerns that they could further reduce college affordability.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Becca Stanek, The Week US
