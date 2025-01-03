PAYE vs. ICR: how these income-driven plans work for student loans

As of December 2024, borrowers can once again enroll in Paye as You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR)

A notebook reading &quot;student loan repayment options&quot; sitting on a desk with pens
'Under current Education Department guidance, [PAYE and ICR] will accept enrollment until July 1, 2027'
(Image credit: Andrii Dodonov / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

After closing enrollment in July, the Department of Education has now reopened two of its income-driven repayment plans: Pay as You Earn and Income-Contingent Repayment. As of Dec. 16, 2024, borrowers can once again enroll in these plans, which allow those with federal student loans to adjust their monthly loan payments based on their income and family size, potentially lowering the amount of payments due.

Initially, the Department of Education's plan was "phasing out the two plans in favor of an alternative with better terms," instead encouraging them "to sign up for the administration's Saving on a Valuable Education program, also known as SAVE," said The New York Times. But after the SAVE plan faced numerous legal challenges, the department said in an announcement that it had decided to "'give borrowers more breathing room on their student loans' while the department continued 'vigorously defending the SAVE Plan in court,'" said the outlet.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸