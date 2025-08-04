How is the Trump bill changing 529 plans?

The new bill provides a boost for people pursuing trades and vocational careers or seeking professional licenses and certifications

Person&#039;s hand holding a pink small piggy bank next to large red numbers that spell out 529
As part of the budget bill enacted in July, 529 plans can now be 'used to help pay for a broader range of post-high school credentials'
(Image credit: Andrey Popov / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The 529 plan has long been a staple for college savings. These tax-advantaged accounts allow funds to grow tax-deferred, with tax-free withdrawals permitted for qualified education expenses. And now, they are about to have a little bit more flexibility.

As part of the budget reconciliation bill enacted in July, 529 plans can be "used to help pay for a broader range of post-high school credentials, like certification in specialties like auto mechanics or food safety, and related expenses," said The New York Times. The law has also "expanded what elementary and high school expenses can be paid for with a 529."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸