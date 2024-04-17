Should you use a 529 plan? What to know about this college savings option.

This tax-advantaged savings account can be used to pay tuition or buy textbooks

Little girl putting money into two jars, one that says "Rainy day" and one that says "College"
Money in a 529 plan "grows tax-deferred, which means it isn't subject to capital gains taxes on an annual basis"
(Image credit: JGI / Jamie Grill / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

If you are planning to help cover the cost of a child's education someday, opening a 529 plan is often considered one of the best ways to start saving. That's because a 529 college savings plan offers myriad benefits — it "allows you to invest in high-return assets, avoid taxes on the capital gains while in the account and then withdraw those earnings tax-free for qualified education expenses," said Bankrate.

While this college savings vehicle can be a great fit for some, it's not necessarily right for everyone. Here is what you need to know about the pros and cons of 529 plans to determine if this is the best savings option for you.

