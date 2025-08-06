How can you borrow less for grad school?

Borrowers will soon face stricter limits on federal student loans. But there are other ways help cover the cost of grad school.

The cost of graduate school can be prohibitive for prospective students without the help of loans. And soon, borrowers planning to take out federal student loans for graduate or professional school will face stricter limits on how much they can take out.

As part of the recently-passed Trump budget bill's student loan shifts, beginning July 1, 2026, graduate students can borrow only $20,500 per year, with a $100,000 lifetime limit. Meanwhile, professional students (think med school or law school) will have an annual cap of $50,000 and an overall borrowing limit of $200,000.

