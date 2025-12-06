Pakistan: Trump’s ‘favourite field marshal’ takes charge

Asim Munir’s control over all three branches of Pakistan’s military gives him ‘sweeping powers’ – and almost unlimited freedom to use them

A large screen displaying images of Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country&#039;s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, in Islamabad
Munir (right) pictured alongside Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif on a digital banner in Islamabad
(Image credit: Aamir Qureshi / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Pakistan has just suffered its first “21st century coup”, said Monjorika Bose on Firstpost (Mumbai). There were none of the “tanks and curfews” typical of a standard military takeover. Instead, a “ridiculously weak” parliament rubber-stamped a constitutional amendment giving army chief Asim Munir control over all three armed-forces branches, along with the same “near total” lifetime immunity from arrest and prosecution that the president enjoys.

This has shot him to “a constitutionally protected super post with sweeping powers” and no accountability. His control is now so absolute, he can “stifle dissent” at will; judges “will be forced to look the other way”. Yet from the West there has barely been a “whimper” of objection, thanks largely to Munir’s successful wooing of President Trump. Munir made two visits to the Oval Office this year, one in June, one in September, courting him with flattery, the promise of access to minerals and a shady crypto deal. A delighted Trump has lauded him as his “favourite field marshal”.

