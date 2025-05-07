India strikes Pakistan as tensions mount in Kashmir

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it an 'act of war'

Villagers in India-administered Kashmir examine fighter jet section after skirmish with Pakistan
(Image credit: Tauseef Mustafa / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

India launched missiles at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir Tuesday night, killing at least 26 people and drawing retaliatory fire. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the strikes targeted "terrorist infrastructure" used to plan the deadly April 22 attack on tourists in India-controlled Kashmir and alleged future terrorist plots. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it an "act of war."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

