5 sleeper hit cartoons about Sleepy Don

Artists take on cabinet meetings, a sleepy agenda, and more

By
published

A man and a woman sit on a couch watching television. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m worried when Trump naps in cabinet meetings.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m worried when he wakes up.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a piece of paper with &amp;ldquo;The White House: President Trump&amp;rsquo;s Daily Schedule&amp;rdquo; and a White House logo at the top. His schedule is: &amp;ldquo;7 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast. 8 to 8:30 a.m. Daily Briefing (nap). 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Truth Social Rant (unhinged). 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cabinet meeting (nap). 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meeting with economic advisors (nap). 11:30 to 12 p.m. Lunch. 12 to 1 p.m. Fox News chat. 1 to 1:30 p.m. Nap (nap). 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Press conference (unhinged).&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump naps at his desk in the Oval Office as three aids stand close by. Trump has a can of Diet Coke and McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries within arm&amp;rsquo;s reach. One aid says, &amp;ldquo;When he falls asleep like this you can issue any executive order you want. Last week I made Guam a state.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump dozes at a Cabinet meeting, a long string of Zs above his head. A woman next to him says, &amp;ldquo;Awww&amp;hellip; He&amp;rsquo;s chasing rabbits, bribes, and garbage from shithole countries&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump sleeps on a park bench next to a woman reading a newspaper. The woman looks at Trump. The headline on the newspaper reads, &quot;Sleepy Joe is to blame for affordability crisis &amp;mdash; Trump.&quot;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸