Political cartoons for December 6

Saturday’s political cartoons include a pardon for Hernandez, word of the year, and more

By
published

Juan Orlando Hern&amp;aacute;ndez Alvarado floats atop the wreckage of a boat labeled &amp;ldquo;Cocaine Trafficking.&amp;rdquo; The words above him read, &amp;ldquo;His drug-running operation sunk, a second drone finishes the job.&amp;rdquo; A drone hovers nearby carrying a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Pardon for Honduran ex-pres Hernandez.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A woman and a man are in bed, looking at their phones. The man is angry and says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t believe Oxford&amp;rsquo;s word of the year is rage bait! It makes me so mad!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men and a woman stand outside the U.S. Capitol building. They are politicians. One man says, &amp;ldquo;Are we at war? And did I miss the vote?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸