Dozens dead in Kashmir as terrorists target tourists

Visitors were taking pictures and riding ponies in a popular mountain town when assailants open fired, killing at least 26

Indian troops at scene of Kashmir terrorist attack on tourists
The bloodshed signals a 'major shift in a regional conflict in which tourists have largely been spared'
What happened

Gunmen killed at least 26 tourists and injured 17 others in India-controlled Kashmir Tuesday. Omar Abdullah, the top elected official in the restive region, said the attack was "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."

