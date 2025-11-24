South Africa wraps up G20 summit boycotted by US

What happened

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday closed out the G20 summit in Johannesburg, the first held in Africa, by ceremoniously banging a wooden gavel. But in a break with tradition, he did not hand the gavel to the U.S., which is hosting next year’s summit, because President Donald Trump boycotted the gathering over his baseless claim that South Africa is persecuting its white Afrikaner minority.

Who said what

With Trump spurning the summit, some countries took a “tougher tone” and tried to “show that life can go on” without the world’s largest economy, The New York Times said. Oxfam’s Nabil Ahmed told the Times the “big message coming out of this G20 is that despite the geopolitical bullying that exists, despite the power of the U.S., that countries can come together and still get stuff done.”

The White House “told the South Africans that they should not issue a joint declaration at the summit’s close,” NPR said. But in an “unprecedented” move, Ramaphosa issued a consensus declaration at the summit’s start, containing references to the “kind of DEI language disliked by the Trump administration,” with a focus on “gender inequality,” climate change and easing the debt burden faced by poorer countries.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

South Africa rejected a last-minute U.S. request for an American embassy official to come receive the gavel from Ramaphosa, saying the U.S. could go to the foreign ministry this week to pick it up from an official of similar rank. Trump “has said the U.S. will hold next year’s summit at his golf club in Doral, Florida,” The Associated Press said.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors