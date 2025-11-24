South Africa wraps up G20 summit boycotted by US
Trump has been sparring with South Africa in recent months
What happened
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday closed out the G20 summit in Johannesburg, the first held in Africa, by ceremoniously banging a wooden gavel. But in a break with tradition, he did not hand the gavel to the U.S., which is hosting next year’s summit, because President Donald Trump boycotted the gathering over his baseless claim that South Africa is persecuting its white Afrikaner minority.
Who said what
With Trump spurning the summit, some countries took a “tougher tone” and tried to “show that life can go on” without the world’s largest economy, The New York Times said. Oxfam’s Nabil Ahmed told the Times the “big message coming out of this G20 is that despite the geopolitical bullying that exists, despite the power of the U.S., that countries can come together and still get stuff done.”
The White House “told the South Africans that they should not issue a joint declaration at the summit’s close,” NPR said. But in an “unprecedented” move, Ramaphosa issued a consensus declaration at the summit’s start, containing references to the “kind of DEI language disliked by the Trump administration,” with a focus on “gender inequality,” climate change and easing the debt burden faced by poorer countries.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
South Africa rejected a last-minute U.S. request for an American embassy official to come receive the gavel from Ramaphosa, saying the U.S. could go to the foreign ministry this week to pick it up from an official of similar rank. Trump “has said the U.S. will hold next year’s summit at his golf club in Doral, Florida,” The Associated Press said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
US, Kyiv report progress on shifting Ukraine peace plan
Speed Read The deal ‘must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty,’ the countries said
-
Why the Maga vibe shift spelled trouble for Teen Vogue
Talking Point As anti-feminist women’s magazines thrive, progressive titles are left out in the cold
-
Trump peace deal: an offer Zelenskyy can’t refuse?
Today’s Big Question ‘Unpalatable’ US plan may strengthen embattled Ukrainian president at home
-
Trump pushes new Ukraine peace plan
Speed Read It involves a 28-point plan to end the war
-
Americans traveling abroad face renewed criticism in the Trump era
The Explainer Some of Trump’s behavior has Americans being questioned
-
Dozens dead as typhoon slams Philippines
Speed Read The storm ravaged the island of Cebu
-
Israel arrests ex-IDF legal chief over abuse video leak
Speed Read Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi had resigned from her post last week
-
Jamaicans reeling from Hurricane Melissa
Speed Read The Category 5 storm caused destruction across the country
-
Nigeria confused by Trump invasion threat
Speed Read Trump has claimed the country is persecuting Christians
-
Ukraine: Donald Trump pivots again
In the Spotlight US president apparently warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Vladimir Putin’s terms or face destruction during fractious face-to-face
-
The UK-made Storm Shadow missiles Ukraine is using in Russia
The Explainer Ukraine reportedly deployed the long-range British missiles this week, following a tense meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump