Jamaicans reeling from Hurricane Melissa
The Category 5 storm caused destruction across the country
What happened
Jamaica’s death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to at least 28 people, the country’s government said Saturday, and some of the areas hit hardest by the Category 5 storm have yet to be reached as crews work to clear roads and debris. The hurricane, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Caribbean, also carved a path of destruction through Cuba and the Bahamas last week, and left 30 people dead in Haiti.
Who said what
Nearly a week after the hurricane “pummeled into western Jamaica,” the BBC said, people in “devastated communities along the coast are still desperately waiting for help,” with “little food, no power or running water, and no idea of when normalcy will return.” The western part of the island is “considered Jamaica’s breadbasket,” Reuters said, and the devastation to livestock and “flattened fields” there have led to concerns of food scarcity as “farmers struggle to recover and replant.”
Melissa will have a “crippling effect on our agricultural sector,” Agriculture Minister Floyd Green said. But the full extent of the damage won’t be known until assessments are completed this week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Melissa was “among the worst-case scenarios Jamaica could have imagined,” The New York Times said, and the damage will test the island’s “uncommonly sophisticated” and “multilayered financial plan to respond to natural disasters.” The U.S. and other countries have pledged aid and other assistance, but the hurricane will also be a “real test for U.S. disaster response capabilities since the shutdown of USAID,” NPR said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Nigeria confused by Trump invasion threat
Speed Read Trump has claimed the country is persecuting Christians
-
‘We feel closer to their struggles and successes’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
SNAP aid uncertain amid court rulings, politics
Speed Read Funding for additional SNAP benefits ran out over the weekend
-
Nigeria confused by Trump invasion threat
Speed Read Trump has claimed the country is persecuting Christians
-
What is Donald Trump planning in Latin America?
Today’s Big Question US ramps up feud with Colombia over drug trade, while deploying military in the Caribbean to attack ships and increase tensions with Venezuela
-
Prime minister shocks France with resignation
Speed Read French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu submitted his government’s resignation after less than a month in office
-
Poland downs Russian drones in NATO airspace
Speed Read Polish airspace was “violated by a huge number of Russian drones,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said
-
Israel targets Hamas leaders in Qatar airstrike
Speed Read Hamas said five low-level leaders were killed in the attack
-
Trump gives himself 2 weeks for Iran decision
Speed Read Trump said he believes negotiations will occur in the near future
-
US says Trump vetoed Israeli strike on Khamenei
Speed Read This comes as Israel and Iran pushed their conflict into its fourth day
-
Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol resists arrest
Speed Read Hundreds of Yoon's supporters block officials from executing warrant over martial law decree