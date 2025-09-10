Poland downs Russian drones in NATO airspace
Polish airspace was “violated by a huge number of Russian drones,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said
What happened
Poland said early Wednesday that its military had shot down Russian drones that flew into its territory, prompting the closure or suspension of flights at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport and three smaller airports. Polish airspace was “violated by a huge number of Russian drones,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on social media. “Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down” by Polish and NATO fighter jets. Poland’s military command called the incursion “an act of aggression.”
Who said what
Poland’s downing of Russian drones, during Moscow’s latest massive overnight aerial assault on neighboring Ukraine, was the first time a NATO member “has fired shots in the war,” Reuters said. It “feels like an escalation by Moscow — testing the West’s response,” BBC Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford said. Lone Russian drones had crossed into NATO airspace previously, but this bunch “didn’t just stray into Poland. They went deep enough for even Warsaw airport to be closed.”
The incursion “occurred at a time of heightened tension,” as Russia and Belarus prepare for joint military exercises across the Polish border, The Wall Street Journal said. It also “comes at an especially sensitive time diplomatically,” Politico said, as President Donald Trump weighs “whether there is any genuine prospect of a peace deal with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.”
What next?
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Russia’s “repeated violations of NATO airspace” offered “fair warning” that Putin “is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations,” and it “cannot be ignored.” Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) said Russia “attacking NATO ally Poland” was an “act of war” that Trump should respond to with sanctions “that will bankrupt the Russian war machine.”
