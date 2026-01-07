Venezuela ‘turning over’ oil to US, Trump says
This comes less than a week after Trump captured the country’s president
What happened
President Donald Trump said on social media Tuesday that Venezuela “will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels” of “Sanctioned Oil” to the U.S. “This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me” to “ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” he wrote. At current market prices, the oil would be worth as much as $2.8 billion.
Who said what
If Trump’s assertion is “confirmed, it would be the first significant concession by Venezuela’s new leaders since U.S. forces seized” President Nicolás Maduro last weekend, The New York Times said. It was a “strong sign that the Venezuelan government is responding to Trump’s demand that they open up to U.S. oil companies or risk more military intervention,” Reuters said. Venezuela did not comment on Trump’s post.
Despite having the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela “only produces on average about one million barrels” per day, The Associated Press said. The U.S. “goes through an average of roughly 20 million barrels a day of oil and related products, so Venezuela’s transfer would be the equivalent of as much as two and a half days of supply.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump “intends to meet representatives of the three largest U.S. oil companies” — Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips — at the White House on Friday to “discuss making significant investments in Venezuela’s oil sector,” The Wall Street Journal said. He told NBC News on Monday the U.S. oil industry would be “up and running” in Venezuela within 18 months, and the U.S. government might reimburse their “tremendous” expenditures.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
The Week contest: Romance and recruitment
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Trump fears impeachment if GOP loses midterms
Speed Read ‘You got to win the midterms,’ the president said
-
Political cartoons for January 7
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include plundering pirates, nomenclature legislature, and more
-
Trump’s Greenland threats overshadow Ukraine talks
Speed Read The Danish prime minister said Trump’s threats should be taken seriously
-
Delcy Rodríguez: Maduro’s second in command now running Venezuela
In the Spotlight Rodríguez has held positions of power throughout the country
-
Maduro pleads not guilty in first US court hearing
Speed Read Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores pleaded not guilty to cocaine trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracy
-
What will happen in 2026? Predictions and events
In Depth The new year could bring peace in Ukraine or war in Venezuela, as Donald Trump prepares to host a highly politicised World Cup and Nasa returns to the Moon
-
Shots fired in the US-EU war over digital censorship
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The Trump administration risks opening a dangerous new front in the battle of real-world consequences for online action
-
Hong Kong court convicts democracy advocate Lai
Speed Read Former Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was convicted in a landmark national security trial
-
Pakistan: Trump’s ‘favourite field marshal’ takes charge
In the Spotlight Asim Munir’s control over all three branches of Pakistan’s military gives him ‘sweeping powers’ – and almost unlimited freedom to use them
-
Is Europe finally taking the war to Russia?
Today's Big Question As Moscow’s drone buzzes and cyberattacks increase, European leaders are taking a more openly aggressive stance