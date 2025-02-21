How Poland became Europe's military power

Warsaw has dramatically increased its defence spending as it looks to protect its borders and stay close to the US

A Polish soldier takes part in Armed Forces Day, which commemorates Poland's victory over the USSR at the Battle of Warsaw in 1920
"Centuries" after it was last one of the world's great powers, Poland's "winged hussars are back", said The Economist. And not just back, said The Parliament, reporting on the country celebrating last year's Armed Forces Day with a display that said "its military is better trained and equipped than at any other time in the country's history".

Over the last few years, Poland has become one of the key military players in Nato, allocating 4.12% of its GDP to defence in 2024 – twice the organisation's target and more than the US. It aims to boost that to 4.7% this year.

