Superyachts are getting caught up in spy scandals

China and Russia have both been accused of spying maneuvers on the open sea

Superyachts are seen docked in the port of Monaco on Sept. 27, 2023.
(Image credit: Jeremy Suyker / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Even the rich and powerful may not be safe from the world of international espionage, as recent reports have alleged that countries are using multimillion-dollar superyachts in spy operations. And at least one country, China, has reportedly been spying on the superyacht manufacturers themselves.

Wealthy oligarchs have long been both targets and tools of espionage, especially from authoritarian states. But the apparent superyacht spy tie-in marks a new chapter in this saga.



Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

