Superyachts are getting caught up in spy scandals
China and Russia have both been accused of spying maneuvers on the open sea
Even the rich and powerful may not be safe from the world of international espionage, as recent reports have alleged that countries are using multimillion-dollar superyachts in spy operations. And at least one country, China, has reportedly been spying on the superyacht manufacturers themselves.
Wealthy oligarchs have long been both targets and tools of espionage, especially from authoritarian states. But the apparent superyacht spy tie-in marks a new chapter in this saga.
How are superyachts connected with spying?
Most notable is Russia, which is reportedly "using its unrivaled underwater warfare capabilities to map, hack and potentially sabotage critical British infrastructure," said The Sunday Times. Much of this seems to involve the use of superyachts for surveillance. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, there was "credible intelligence that superyachts owned by oligarchs may have been used to conduct underwater reconnaissance around Britain."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
This is noteworthy given that many of these oligarchs' yachts have moon pools: openings in the bottom of a ship's hull that can be "used covertly to deploy and retrieve deep-sea reconnaissance and diving equipment," said the Times. This type of surveillance is said to go back even before Russia's Ukraine invasion. In 2018, the British ship HMS Albion had been "docked for under 24 hours when a huge superyacht belonging to an oligarch pulled up alongside it" in Cyprus. British Navy officials suspected the yacht "was there covertly to surveil the Albion."
Beyond the yachts themselves, a report in Bloomberg indicates that Chinese officials may be spying on superyacht manufacturers, in particular luxury shipbuilder Ferretti SpA. In 2024, the "relationship between senior managers at Ferretti — one of the world's leading designers of yachts for the super-rich — and its biggest shareholder," the Chinese conglomerate Weichai group, had "soured over a share-buyback program."
As this continued, Ferretti's "executive director, Xu Xinyu, discovered he was being followed and found surveillance devices in the company's Milan offices," said Bloomberg. Similar devices were reportedly also found in the offices of Ferretti's board secretary and Chinese-Italian translator. This eventually led to a "spy-vs-spy scenario" where Xu saw people "following him while visiting hotels" in Milan, said Robb Report.
How are other countries fighting back?
Countries are working to minimize the impact of superyachts that may be compromised by spying. Alongside NATO and other European allies, the U.K. is "strengthening our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near the U.K. or near NATO territory," a spokesperson for the British Defense Ministry told Newsweek.
The U.K. is "committed to enhancing the security of critical offshore infrastructure," the spokesperson told Newsweek, noting that the defense ministry was also using AI to "detect and minimize threats to undersea infrastructure." This includes the type of undersea spying outlined in the yacht allegations.
Some outlets have also highlighted ways that superyacht owners can protect their vessels from intrusions. This includes installing a sonar system that "detects, tracks and identifies divers and underwater vehicles approaching a superyacht," said Forbes, as well as an anti-drone device that "detects and identifies commercial drones." While these types of devices are "being used to deter pirates" in international waters, they may also act as a deterrent for spies.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
These 8 superb cocktails welcome summer with open arms
The Week Recommends Everything required to get you through warm — or sweltering — weather
-
'Retailers have a role to play, too'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why are electric bills rising so fast?
Today's Big Question AI data centers and the cost of natural gas both contribute
-
Why are military experts so interested in Ukraine's drone attack?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The Zelenskyy government's massive surprise assault on Russian airfields was a decisive tactical victory — could it also be the start of a new era in autonomous warfare?
-
Ukraine hits Russia's bomber fleet in stealth drone attack
speed read The operation, which destroyed dozens of warplanes, is the 'biggest blow of the war against Moscow's long-range bomber fleet'
-
North Korea's army of fake IT workers
The Explainer Using AI and stolen information to craft false identities, they are becoming an 'increasing menace' to top tech companies in the US and UK
-
China looms large over India and Pakistan's latest violence
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Beijing may not have had troops on the ground, but as South Asia's two nuclear powers bared their teeth over Kashmir, China eyed an opportunity
-
US, China agree to lower tariffs for 90 days
speed read US tariffs will fall to 30% from 145%, while China will cut its tax on US imports to 10% from 125%
-
Ukraine-US minerals deal: is Trump turning away from Putin?
Today's Big Question US shows 'exasperation' with Russia and signs agreement with Ukraine in what could be a significant shift in the search for peace
-
Why Russia removed the Taliban's terrorist designation
The Explainer Russia had designated the Taliban as a terrorist group over 20 years ago
-
China accuses NSA of Winter Games cyberattacks
speed read China alleges that the U.S. National Security Agency launched cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February