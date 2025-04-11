America's woes are a foreign adversary's spy recruitment dream
As federal workers reel from mass layoffs, the United States is becoming ground zero for international adversaries eager to snatch up disgruntled spies-to-be
Contrary to what cinematic super-spy James Bond would have you believe, most international espionage is less "whizzing bullets" and more "convincing people to tell you things they shouldn't." By that metric, many of the United States' foreign adversaries are salivating over the Trump administration's mass layoffs, which have created a fertile ground of disgruntled government workers, former and current. As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue to slash the federal workforce, clandestine organizations around the world are hoping that lingering resentment over these ignominious dismissals could be leveraged to convince some keepers of America's most closely guarded secrets to share what they shouldn't. In other words, to be recruited as spies.
'Everyone is vulnerable'
China's intelligence services are using "deceptive efforts to recruit current and former U.S. government employees," said The New York Times, citing a warning from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. The Trump-led slashing of the federal workforce has been taken as an "opportunity" for China to build upon its preexisting recruitment efforts, as the White House "shuts down agencies, fires probationary employees and pushes out people who had worked on diversity issues."
America's "foreign adversaries" are "actively targeting federal workers" for clandestine recruitment in the "wake of continuing mass government layoffs," the United States Coast Guard announced on March 31. China, Russia, and others are focusing on "recently fired probationary workers, or those with security clearances" in the hopes of obtaining "valuable information about U.S. critical infrastructure or national security interests."
"Everyone is vulnerable at the end of the day," said one Coast Guard Counterintelligence Service agent. The cohort of laid off federal workers is a "target-rich environment" for "foreign-linked entities," said Sen. Jack Warner (D-R.I.) in response to the Coast Guard's alert. Moreover, government employees who "see how careless" the Trump administration has been with its secure communications "may do the same."
'Fake consulting and headhunting firms'
While the United States has "established procedures" designed to "mitigate the risk posed by aggrieved former employees" in general, the "pace of the job losses" under Trump makes it "more difficult" for intelligence agencies to prevent and address foreign espionage recruitment, Politico said. "Beijing especially" is behind an "unrelenting espionage campaign."
A "secretive Chinese tech firm" is believed to be responsible for a "broader network of fake consulting and headhunting firms targeting former government employees and AI researchers," said Reuters, citing research from Foundation for Defense of Democracies analyst Max Lesser. While following basic techniques associated with Chinese intelligence agencies, the campaign is "significant" for seeking to "exploit the financial vulnerabilities" of recently laid-off federal employees. Once hired by the China-linked network, targets could "share increasingly sensitive information about government operations" or even "recommend additional people" for unknowing recruitment. In at least one instance, the Coast Guard said, a suspected espionage agent was "instructed to create a company profile on LinkedIn, post a job listing, and actively track federal employees who indicated they were 'open for work.'"
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
