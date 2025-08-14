Freakier Friday: Lohan and Curtis reunite for 'uneven' but 'endearing' sequel

Mother-and-daughter comedy returns with four characters switching bodies

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as her daughter, Anna, in Freakier Friday
Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as her daughter, Anna, in Freakier Friday
It's been 22 years since the release of "Freaky Friday", said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times. In that film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan played a mother and her teenage daughter who – owing to supernatural intervention – accidentally swapped bodies for 24 hours.

This belated sequel, reuniting its original stars, picks things up in the present day: Tess (Curtis) is still working as a therapist; Anna (Lohan) is now grown up and the single mother of a teenage daughter of her own – rebellious surf-loving Harper (Julia Butters).

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

On the contrary, said Dana Stevens on Slate – embodying a teenager allows Curtis to "bust out" that talent for physical comedy that is one of her hallmarks. She conveys both the freedom that youngsters on the cusp of adulthood feel and the horror any teenager would display if they looked in the mirror and saw reflected back at them the face of someone else's grandmother.

