Salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe

Delicious dessert can be made with any biscuits you fancy

salted caramel and chocolate tart
Smooth, glossy chocolate sits over a crumbly biscuit base
(Image credit: Haarala Hamilton)
By
published

This has to be one of the easiest, most decadent desserts you’ll ever make, says Poppy O’Toole. I picked it up when working in the kitchens of a bank: for big events it would be our go-to sweet treat, as it was so easy and everyone loved it

Ingredients (serves 8-10)

  • 20cm loose-bottomed fluted tart tin
  • 250g Hobnob biscuits (or your favourites – Oreos, Bourbons, digestives... anything you fancy)
  • 300g unsalted butter
  • 200g light brown soft sugar
  • 200ml double cream
  • 200g 70% dark chocolate, broken up
  • pinch of flaky salt

Method

  • Place the biscuits in a large sandwich bag and smash them with a rolling pin to a fine crumb (or you could blitz them in a food processor).
  • Measure out 100g of the butter and melt in a microwave-safe bowl, with bursts of full power.
  • Mix the melted butter through the crumbled biscuits, then press the crumbs into the tin to make a base, easing it up the sides and into the fluted edge. Transfer the tin to a fridge to set the base for 30 minutes.
  • To make the filling, in a saucepan on a medium heat, add the sugar and remaining 200g of butter. Leave the butter and sugar to melt (it can help if you chop the butter first), then bring it to a simmer. Once simmering, leave it bubbling gently for 2-3 minutes, then give it a stir to combine.
  • Stir in the cream and bring the mixture to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, and mix in the chocolate, until melted, smooth and glossy.
  • Pour the filling into the set base and sprinkle the top with the flaky salt. Leave the tart to set in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Remove the tart tin and serve in delicious slices.

Taken from The Actually Delicious One Pot Cookbook by Poppy O’Toole.

