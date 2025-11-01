Salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe
Delicious dessert can be made with any biscuits you fancy
This has to be one of the easiest, most decadent desserts you’ll ever make, says Poppy O’Toole. I picked it up when working in the kitchens of a bank: for big events it would be our go-to sweet treat, as it was so easy and everyone loved it
Ingredients (serves 8-10)
- 20cm loose-bottomed fluted tart tin
- 250g Hobnob biscuits (or your favourites – Oreos, Bourbons, digestives... anything you fancy)
- 300g unsalted butter
- 200g light brown soft sugar
- 200ml double cream
- 200g 70% dark chocolate, broken up
- pinch of flaky salt
Method
- Place the biscuits in a large sandwich bag and smash them with a rolling pin to a fine crumb (or you could blitz them in a food processor).
- Measure out 100g of the butter and melt in a microwave-safe bowl, with bursts of full power.
- Mix the melted butter through the crumbled biscuits, then press the crumbs into the tin to make a base, easing it up the sides and into the fluted edge. Transfer the tin to a fridge to set the base for 30 minutes.
- To make the filling, in a saucepan on a medium heat, add the sugar and remaining 200g of butter. Leave the butter and sugar to melt (it can help if you chop the butter first), then bring it to a simmer. Once simmering, leave it bubbling gently for 2-3 minutes, then give it a stir to combine.
- Stir in the cream and bring the mixture to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, and mix in the chocolate, until melted, smooth and glossy.
- Pour the filling into the set base and sprinkle the top with the flaky salt. Leave the tart to set in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Remove the tart tin and serve in delicious slices.
Taken from The Actually Delicious One Pot Cookbook by Poppy O’Toole.
