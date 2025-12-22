How to make the most of chestnuts

These versatile nuts have way more to offer than Nat King Cole ever let on

By
published
A basket of chestnuts
‘Staple food’: chestnuts can be used in both sweet or savoury dishes
(Image credit: Mint Images / Getty)

Even if you haven’t got a open fire to roast them on, chestnuts are so versatile, they can add flavour all manner of dishes, savoury or sweet. And, at this time of year, “I urge you to seek them out”, said Felicity Cloake in The Guardian.

The Romans had “something of a penchant for sweet chestnut trees, spreading them across Europe” so they could use the “fast-growing timber” as a raw material in their empire’s expansion, said BBC Future. Many of the trees alive today “will be descendants” from those that “ancient Roman legionnaires and foresters brought with them” thousands of years ago. By the Middle Ages, chestnuts had become a “staple food in many parts of Europe”, ground down to make flour or boiled with sugar to make a purée.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸