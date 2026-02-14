Tourangelle-style pork with prunes recipe
This traditional, rustic dish is a French classic
This dish originates in the Loire, specifically the Touraine region where they make wonderful, gastronomic wines, said David Hart, chef-proprietor of Franc, a French restaurant and wine bar in Canterbury.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 1⁄2 bottle of demi-sec Vouvray wine
- 2 dozen pitted prunes
- 4 pork loin steaks, around 2cm thick and of fine provenance
- a little sunflower oil
- 300ml double cream
- 1 lemon
Method
- At least a day before, pour the wine over the prunes and leave them to macerate. After about 24 hours the prunes will have plumped up nicely on each side and the wine will have taken on the flavour of the prunes.
- Take the pork loin steaks out of the fridge a good half an hour before cooking. Put a large heavy-based frying pan on a medium to high heat and add a couple of tablespoons of oil.
- Season the steaks liberally with salt and brown them well for three minutes on each side. Lower the heat, turn the pork over and cook for a further minute on each side. Remove the pork to a warm plate and pour over any pan juices. Loosely cover with foil while you make the sauce.
- Put the pan back on the heat and pour in the wine. Use a wooden spoon to dislodge all the caramelised brown spots on the bottom of the pan (these will dissolve into the sauce and add flavour).
- Boil down the wine until you have about six tablespoons of liquid, then add the cream. Once the sauce has come back to the boil, add the prunes along with any resting juices from the pork. Combine all and taste the sauce for seasoning. You may like to add a few drops of lemon juice to balance the sauce, too.
- Serve the pork on hot plates with the sauce poured liberally over and around. Some spinach or mashed potatoes would work well alongside, as would, of course, a chilled bottle of Vouvray.
-
