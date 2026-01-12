Luke Larsson’s prawn and pomelo salad
Pomelo-sweetened prawns meet spicy dressing and herbs in a sharp Thai salad
This bright and balanced prawn and pomelo salad is a staple in the repertoire of Luke Larsson, head chef at Khao Bird. Fragrant lemongrass and sharp, refreshing ribbons of makrut lime leaf balance with sweet pomelo, crunchy toasted coconut and crispy shallots.
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 4 king prawns, peeled and de-veined
- 1 stalk lemongrass, very finely sliced
- ½ shallot, very finely sliced
- 3 makrut lime leaves, very thinly sliced
- handful mixed herbs: mint, coriander, dill (leaves picked)
- ½ tsp fried garlic
- 1 tsp crispy shallots
- ½ tsp toasted coconut
- 80g pomelo flesh (or grapefruit segments)
For the dressing:
- 50ml fish sauce
- 25ml fermented chilli sauce or sriracha
- 25ml lime juice
- 25ml palm syrup or sugar syrup
Method
- Bring a small pan of salted water to a simmer. Poach the prawns for 1–2 minutes, just until they turn opaque and bounce slightly to the touch. Remove, cool and. if you prefer a lighter texture, slice them in half lengthways.
- Make the dressing in a small bowl by whisking together the fish sauce, fermented chilli sauce (or sriracha), lime juice, and palm syrup. Taste and adjust: you want a balance of salty, sour, sweet, and spicy.
- Prep the aromatics: the lemongrass, shallots, and makrut lime leaf. Slice as finely as possible – the thinness is what keeps the salad delicate.
- Assemble the salad in a mixing bowl. Gently toss the pomelo (or grapefruit) with the prawns, sliced aromatics, herbs, crispy shallots, fried garlic, and toasted coconut.
- Dress the salad by gradually spooning the dressing over. You may not need all of it. Toss lightly to coat.
- Finish and serve. Adjust seasoning with extra lime juice, chilli or fish sauce, if needed. Serve immediately so the herbs and aromatics stay fresh and crisp.
