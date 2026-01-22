Egg-fried rice recipe
This tasty dish will serve you well on your Chinese cookery journey
In my opinion, every stir-frying lesson should start with this dish, the Chinese equivalent to the French omelette challenge, says Jeremy Pang. It is a real test of your control of heat, or wok hei: not hot enough, the egg will stick to the base, while too hot and the food is bound to burn. And if you combine your ingredients in the wrong order, you will end up with a rice omelette. No pressure, then. Still, if you master this, you will have picked up a valuable skill that will serve you well on your Chinese cookery journey.
Ingredients
- 250g boiled/steamed and cooled jasmine rice
- 2 eggs, well beaten
- 80g petit pois
- 1 tbsp light soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon sesame oil
- vegetable oil
- black pepper
- 1 spring onion, finely sliced into rings, to garnish
Method
- Run a spoon through the cooked grains of rice to separate them as much as possible, breaking up any clumps. (This will help when you add the rice to the dish later.)
- Build your “wok clock” by placing the ingredients around a work surface or plate in the order they will be added to the wok. Start at 12 o’clock with the beaten egg, followed by the cooked rice, petit pois and finally the light soy sauce.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok over a high heat until smoking hot. Pour in the beaten egg and allow to bubble, then scramble it slightly. Allow to bubble again, then repeat this process 2-3 times. Push the egg to one side of the wok to allow space for the next ingredients.
- Drizzle a little more vegetable oil into the wok, add the rice and stir-fry for a minute or so, pressing into the rice to separate the grains out further while cooking them through. Then add the peas and continue to stir-fry for 1 minute.
- Pour the soy sauce over the rice and stir-fry for 30-60 seconds until the rice has absorbed it all and become drier. Once the grains are “jumping” around the base of your wok, the rice is ready.
- Add the sesame oil and mix together well, then season to taste and scatter over the spring onion.
Taken from Chinese Kitchen: Simple Techniques and Recipes to Enjoy Delicious Chinese Food at Home by Jeremy Pang.
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Hawai‘i: a kingdom crossing oceans – a ‘thrilling’ exhibition
The Week Recommends With some items on display for the first time since 1900, the British Museum’s new show gives voice to a ‘fascinating, rarely heard culture’
-
Political cartoons for January 22
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail
-
Six ways to boost your finances in 2026
It’s not too late to make a new year’s resolution to finally get organised money-wise
-
6 inviting homes with event spaces
Feature Featuring a Vermont compound with an airstrip and Virginia farm with a party barn
-
Film review: ‘The Choral’
Feature Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding aesthete
-
Exploring ancient forests on three continents
The Week Recommends Reconnecting with historic nature across the world
-
Ultimate pasta alla Norma
The Week Recommends White miso enriches the flavour of this classic pasta dish
-
Woman in Mind: a ‘triumphant’ revival of Alan Ayckbourn’s dark comedy
The Week Recommends Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan dazzle in ‘bitterly funny farce’
-
Properties of the week: impressive ski chalets
The Week Recommends Featuring stunning properties in France and Austria
-
The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: an ‘excellent, meticulously researched’ biography
The Week Recommends Katie Prescott’s book examines Lynch’s life and business dealings, along with his ‘terrible’ end
-
Can You Keep a Secret? Dawn French’s new comedy is a ‘surprising treat’
The Week Recommends Warm, funny show about an insurance scam is ‘beautifully performed’