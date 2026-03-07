Lazy baked Alaska recipe
A sweet treat easily assembled with shop-bought ingredients
Baked Alaska traditionally consists of a cake base, an ice cream filling and a meringue topping that is browned under the grill, said Edd Kimber. This version is more of a quick assembly job: it includes shop-bought elements, plus a couple of simple home-made ones. The recipe is intended only as a guide: you can vary as you see fit. You might want to use brownie offcuts as the base, for example, and jam in place of the compote.
Ingredients
For the blueberry compote:
- 50g blueberries
- 2 tsp caster sugar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
For the milk chocolate sauce:
- 20g milk chocolate
- 40% cocoa solids, finely chopped
- 30ml (2 tbsp) whipping cream
For the Swiss meringue:
- 1 large egg white
- 50g caster sugar
- small pinch fine sea salt
- 1⁄4 tsp vanilla bean paste
To serve:
- 20g (2 tbsp) salted pretzels or salted peanuts, roughly chopped
- 2 large scoops of vanilla ice cream
Method
- For the compote, put everything in a small saucepan, place over a medium heat and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the fruit has broken down and the liquid is thick and syrupy. Scrape into a small bowl and set aside until needed. It can also be refrigerated for a couple of days before using, if needed.
- For the chocolate sauce, place everything in a small bowl and heat in a microwave, using short 15-second bursts, until the cream is hot. Stir everything together to form a smooth sauce. Set aside until needed. The sauce will thicken as it cools, so stir to loosen when needed. The sauce can also be refrigerated for a couple of days before using, but once refrigerated it will firm up and will need heating slightly to loosen.
- When ready to serve, make the meringue topping. Add everything to a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of simmering water. Whisk until the mixture is hot to the touch and the sugar has fully dissolved. Remove and use an electric mixer to whisk until the meringue holds stiff, glossy peaks, about 3-4 minutes.
- To assemble, divide your pretzels/peanuts between two coupe/martini glasses or other small bowls. Top with a scoop of ice cream and use an ice cream scoop or spoon to press down on the ball of ice cream to create a small well.
- Add the compote and then the sauce atop the ice cream. Spoon or pipe over the meringue. Use a kitchen blowtorch to burnish the meringue until it’s as dark as you want. Serve immediately.
Taken from Chocolate Baking: The Ultimate Guide to Cakes, Cookies, Desserts & Pastries by Edd Kimber.
