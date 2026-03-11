Magical, family-friendly fun on board the Disney Wish

Gripping on with both hands, wildly swaying from side to side, this boat trip wasn’t all it seemed. My six-year-old was gleefully screaming in front of me, while I considered whether holding on to her pigtails for my own safety would be terrible parenting.

Luckily, with a dramatic splash, our ride on the Aqua Mouse ended – although we’re not quite back on dry land yet. The wacky water slide we’d just conquered is aboard Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line’s 1,254-stateroom cruise liner. The stunning ship, recognisable from its distinctive red funnels, is a complete destination for Disney fans.

Something for all aboard

The spectacular Grand Hall (Image credit: Disney Cruise Line)

I’m on board with my two children, Finn, nine, and Isobel, six, although I haven’t seen much of Finn today. He made a new bestie called Freddie in the kids’ club and clearly mum and little sis were cramping his style. So, while he and Freddy take on a Star Wars mission or learn to be superheroes in the Marvel training camp, Isobel and I have been having a girlie day.

At the mega-buffet, Marceline Market, we make our own afternoon tea, including sandwiches, sushi, cakes with Mickey Mouse on them and unlimited ice cream. If that wasn’t sweet enough, we then head down to the Grand Hall to meet the Disney Princesses. Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Isobel’s favourite, Belle, were in the beautiful three-tier lobby, complete with cascading staircase, royal chandelier and glass slipper in a case.

The four-night cruise, from Florida’s Cape Canaveral to the Bahamas, is a family favourite, pairing Disney’s immersive storytelling with a luxury cruise break. With expertise honed over 70 years of theme-park entertainment, Disney has tapped into a unique niche of those who want an elevated holiday experience but with all the key Disney elements that make theme parks like Disneyland a bucket-list trip.

Even better, for UK Disney fans, is news that Disney Wish will be sailing from Southampton next year. Until now, Disney Cruise Line has featured UK departures only for their smaller ships, Disney Dream and Disney Magic. However, the Wish is one of the biggest and most luxurious vessels in its eight-strong fleet.

The royal wave

Meet Elsa and friends at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure (Image credit: Disney Cruise Line)

The theming on board is exceptional, with restaurants, bars, beauty parlours and activities, all dusted with Disney glitter. Your cruise package comes with all-inclusive dining at a choice of two all-you-can-eat food markets and three table-service restaurants, each with a different theme. Soft drinks are included, but alcoholic beverages are priced separately.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure was probably the most anticipated dining spot. Elsa and Friends perform the film’s famous songs on stage between courses, ending with a crowd sing-along of “Let It Go”.

However, Worlds of Marvel, a superhero-themed restaurant, was the biggest hit. With an impressive menu that includes dill and lemon marinated shrimp, orange pork belly bao and spiced pork chop, I was seriously impressed with the quality of the food. Even the bread basket was a win, with crispy red and black ‘hero’ loaf, served with a delectable red pepper dip.

As we tucked in, the lights suddenly dimmed and the Avengers burst onto huge TV screens in the walls. With ‘live’ scenes from the ship’s top deck, Marvel villains had invaded the cruise and the screens showed our heroes in action, saving the day. It’s all very well done, with Spider-Man racing through the restaurant at the end, much to everyone’s delight. My children loved the whole experience and everyone ate all their dinner – another victory.

The highlight of the cruise for many is a pirate party on the ship’s main deck, complete with Captain Jack Sparrow abseiling from the funnel. The grand finale is a firework display at sea, with Disney Cruise Line owning the bragging rights of being the only cruise fleet able to do so.

Beds fit for a king (and queen)

The staterooms are decked out in muted tones of gold, silver and blue (Image credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Adults hoping for a stylish family holiday are well catered for on Disney Wish. Despite nods to the Disney brand, the interiors are far from garish, with elegant fittings and subtle artwork throughout the ship.

The staterooms are a testament to this, decked out in muted tones of gold, silver and blue. When you do finally retire to your cabin, it’s a sanctuary of calm away from the fun on deck.

Up bright and early next day, both kids were giddy to get to the Oceaneer Club, the inclusive kids’ club open from 9am – midnight, for children aged three to 11. Older kids also have their own dedicated areas, featuring games, quizzes, sports and an entertainment lounge.

This gave me time to enjoy the adult-only areas of the ship, which includes a stunning pool deck with uninterrupted sea views from the stern. The cocktail of the day was a watermelon margarita, which went down perfectly on an oversized Bali bed, while a guitarist serenaded the crowd.

There are also two adult-exclusive restaurants, pubs and themed lounges, including a Star Wars bar: the Hyperspace Lounge, set in space – because why should kids have all the fun?

A family adventure

Helen Wright and her daughter Isobel meet Cinderella (Image credit: Helen Wright)

Despite the moments of tranquillity on offer for adults, exploring the ship as a family was the true highlight. How we giggled at being constantly lost or at the wrong end of the ship whenever we were going anywhere – a habit that led to us randomly bumping into Goofy, Black Panther and Chewbacca as we tried to find our way around.

The three of us scoffed popcorn as we watched a Broadway-style show of “The Little Mermaid” and then tumbled into bed, where we ordered milk and cookies from the complimentary room service. When you’re six, nine – and 39 – holidays don’t get much better than this.

I’d even take one last dunk on the Aqua Mouse to bank those memories of my little ones shrieking with laughter all the way down. Right now, there is nowhere I would rather be.