Doreen Williams-James’ prickly pear juice recipe
Jewel-toned, natural juice is a thirst-quenching treat
Bright, refreshing, and nourishing, this prickly pear juice recipe from Bermudian herbalist Doreen Williams-James is a simple way to enjoy this unique cactus fruit. Prickly pear is available as an import in the UK, and can also be grown indoors. Blended with ginger and lemon, the juice is lightly spiced with citrus notes, and perfect when served over ice.
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 2 or 3 ripe prickly pears
- 1 tbsp grated ginger
- Juice of one lemon
- 480ml of cold water
- Honey or agave syrup, to taste (optional)
- Ice cubes, to serve
- Sprig of mint or slice of lemon, to garnish (optional)
Method
- Prepare the prickly pear carefully with gloves or tongs to avoid the tiny spines. Cut off the ends and slice them open to scoop out the flesh.
- In a blender, combine the prickly pear flesh, grated ginger, lemon juice and water. Blend until smooth.
- Strain the juice by pouring the blended mixture through a fine mesh strainer. Remove the pulp and seeds.
- If desired, stir in honey or agave syrup to sweeten the juice. Adjust the sweetness to your preference.
- Pour the juice into glasses over ice cubes. Garnish with a slice of lemon or a sprig of mint.
- Any leftover juice can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Doreen Williams-James’s book “Discovering Nature's Bounty: A Culinary Journey Through Wild Edible Plants” contains more plant-based recipes.
