6 trailside homes for hikers
Featuring a roof deck with skyline views in California and a home with access to private trails in Montana
Stanley, Idaho
This modern, high-elevation two-bedroom is tucked into the Sawtooth Mountains, with access to nearby lake, mountain, and wilderness trails. The 2022 open-plan ranch features wood-lined walls, stone floors, a wall of windows facing the range, and a minimalist kitchen.
The more than 1-acre lot includes a restored log cabin, a deck, and a firepit. Boise is about a three-hour drive. $4,995,000. Katherine Rixon and Melissa Tindall, Rixon + Cronin Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho, (208) 913-0072.
Redding, Connecticut
This stone-fronted chalet borders the 100-acre Samuel E. Hill Little River Nature Preserve, which has multiple trails winding around a river, wetlands, and specimen trees. The 1979 four-bedroom has Saltillo tile and wood floors, a kitchen with a wood-burning oven and copper sink, a primary suite with a balcony, and a lower-level den.
The 18.5-acre property has a stone patio, an outdoor pizza oven, a garage with an apartment, and its own private trails. $1,625,000. Marissa Tartaglia, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (914) 400-5474.
San Francisco, California
Set in Noe Valley, this renovated 1910 six-bedroom is minutes from the trails of Glen Canyon Park and Billy Goat Hill, and near the 17-mile San Francisco Crosstown Trail. The playfully modern interior has an elevator connecting all levels; a chef’s kitchen leads to a celery-colored dining area, which has a concealed bar and office and opens to a terrace.
The home’s six outdoor spaces include a roof deck with skyline and bay views. $7,500,000. Alexander Lurie, City Real Estate, (415) 696-0288.
Big Sky, Montana
Built in 2023, this six-bedroom in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club comes with access to private trails, while Yellowstone’s closest trailheads lie about 30 miles south. The ski-in, ski-out contemporary is clad in natural materials, with an open kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking pines.
Outside are a hot tub and barrel sauna; the community has a gym, a pool, and dining. The amenities of Big Sky are 10 minutes away. $7,485,000. Jeremy Henrichon, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 570-5417.
Shandaken, New York
Abutting 500 acres of protected land in the Catskills region, Peck Hollow Manor, an 88-acre 1850 estate, offers trails on the property plus many nearby. The renovated post-and-beam four-bedroom features vaulted ceilings, shiplap walls, and a modern country kitchen.
Outbuildings include a guesthouse, an entertainment barn, and a gym, and there’s also a spring-fed swimming pool, a sauna, a hot tub, and a garden. $2,250,000. Quinn Hagstrand, BHHS Hudson Valley Properties, (917) 626-6597.
Sandisfield, Massachusetts
About five minutes from town, this 1985 contemporary cabin is in Otis Woodlands, a community in the Berkshires next to the Otis State Forest and other wildlife areas with trails. The four-bedroom has a vaulted great room with wood walls, exposed beams, and a loft; large roof-line windows framing the trees; a newer kitchen; and a wrap-around screened porch.
Shared amenities include a lake, a pool, and sports courts. $475,000. Thom Garvey, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (508) 371-8219.
