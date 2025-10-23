6 well-crafted log homes

Philipsburg, Montana

Pintler Vista Ranch is a 1996 home built with logs reclaimed from a forest fire in Oregon. The five-bedroom’s main space, overlooking the Pintler Mountains, has a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace, a kitchen with a dumbwaiter, a skylight, and a carved mountain lion; the walk-out lower level has four bedrooms, a gym with a sauna, and a wine cellar.

The 400-acre property is roughly an hour from Butte, and includes a patio and equestrian facilities. $5,950,000. Deke Tidwell, Hall & Hall, (406) 544-7191.

Franklinville, New Jersey

The main room of this 2017 five-bedroom red cedar hybrid lodge has a wall of log-framed windows, an antler chandelier, and oak floors. Downstairs are a den, second kitchen, and gym. The 31-acre equestrian estate also includes a deck with a fireplace and hot tub, fenced fields, and an Amish-built barn with horse stalls and a guest suite.

Philadelphia is about 40 minutes north; Atlantic City is 45 minutes east. $3,250,000. Cary Simons, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (484) 431-9019.

Silverthorne, Colorado

This 2007 home stands on the banks of the Lower Blue River in the Rocky Mountains, about 70 miles west of Denver. The four-bedroom’s carved front door opens to a large great room with maple floors, vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and such details as a mantle carved with local trees and wildlife.

The property includes mature perennials, a greenhouse, a hot tub, and river access. $3,495,000. Jeff Moore, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 390-2269.

Grover, Wyoming

The four-level spiral log staircase in this custom six-bedroom ascends to a cupola with Star Valley and mountain views. The 1999 house also has a vaulted living room with hand-hewn beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a stacked stone fireplace.

The property, nearly 80 acres beside the Bridger-Teton National Forest, 75 miles by car from Jackson Hole, includes a garage barn with an apartment, yards, woods, and trails. $5,950,000. Abby Humes, Engel & Völkers, (307) 248-0880.

East Durham, New York

This 2005 red-roofed, Douglas fir home is on a 20-acre parcel abutting a creek in the Catskills region. The three-bedroom’s main room has chestnut floors, a window seat, a Tulikivi stove, and a kitchen with soapstone counters. Outside are yards, pines, a new board-and-batten barn, a garage, a greenhouse, and a second barn.

Windham Mountain skiing is 20 minutes away, and the culturally rich river town of Hudson is about half an hour. $1,997,000. Richard Vizzini and Emily Wagner, Corcoran Country Living, (845) 389-7879.

Sutter Creek, California

Located in the Sierra Foothills about 90 minutes from Sacramento, this 1985 two-bedroom cabin stands on 11 wooded acres. Its vaulted living room is lined with pale logs, the eat-in kitchen includes a vintage stove replica, and the bathroom has a cast-iron tub.

A rock wall outside opens to trails and a seasonal stream. The amenities of the gold rush town of Sutter Creek are nearby. $515,000. Neeta Patel, Vista Sotheby’s International Realty, (209) 418-8608.