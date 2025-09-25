6 rustic homes on ranches
Featuring copper kitchen counters in Colorado and a 380-acre property in California
Gunnison, Colorado
This contemporary mountain home is on 35 acres in Eagle Ridge Ranch, a conservation-focused community. Built in 2000, the five-bedroom is along the Ohio Creek, with heart pine flooring, a kitchen with copper counters and a Tulikivi oven, and a primary suite with a screened porch.
The property includes a bunk-house, pad-docks, and a barn, with access to trails, fishing, and hunting. Ski destination Crested Butte is about a 40-minute drive. $7,925,000. Brian Hartley, Live Water Properties, (307) 690-3155.
Kendalia, Texas
Clipped Wing Ranch, a 97-acre Hill Country property about an hour north of San Antonio, is largely protected habitat, with native grasses and oak and juniper woodlands. The 2021 modern three-bedroom has concrete floors and counters, a reclaimed fireplace, and walls of steel-framed windows.
A deck overlooks a river, and the limestone-hilled landscape is set up for hunting and hiking. $2,750,000. Davis Walker, Briggs Freeman/Sotheby’s International Realty—Turtle Creek, (512) 962-6952.
Red Bluff, California
Credo Ranch at Chapel Hill, in Northern California’s Red Bank district, is a 181-acre agriculturally active property with irrigation, dryland pasture, and rangeland, as well as a horse barn and riding arena, chicken coops, and cattle corrals. The solar-powered 2013 three-bedroom farmhouse has beamed ceilings, a fireplace, and built-ins.
The land also includes a patio, a chapel and chapel house, and a pavilion with a fireplace. $2,160,000. Elizabeth Gonzalez, Coldwell Banker Select—Red Bluff, (530) 736-1474.
Seeley Lake, Montana
Grey Wolf Ranch is on 229 acres, surrounded by the Lolo National Forest and Mission Mountains. The property is anchored by a 2004 three-bedroom lodge made of hand-scraped logs, with a vaulted great room with slate floors, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a bar, and connects to a commercial kitchen.
Outside are five homes, a pavilion, a pond, creeks, and a shooting range, and among the wildlife are bears, moose, and eagles. $5,000,000. Deke Tidwell, Hall & Hall, (406) 544-7191.
Greenwood, California
About two hours from San Francisco, Heart Rock Ranch is on more than 380 acres. The main three-bedroom home, built in 2002 of reclaimed timber, has a vaulted living room with heated concrete floors and a 30-foot-high local-stone fireplace.
The property includes patios, a guest cabin and apartment, a barn, a pond, and a quarry, plus a helipad and a 120-yard zip line. Georgetown, a historic gold-rush town, is 15 minutes away. $5,900,000. Todd Renfrew, California Outdoor Properties, (707) 455-4444.
Cedar Creek, Texas
On more than 8 fenced acres of meadows and woods in the Valley Creek Ranch subdivision about 45 minutes from Austin, this farm-ready site includes a modern one-bedroom with concrete floors and an open kitchen with stainless appliances and butcher-block counters.
Beyond the French doors are a deck, mature trees, walking trails, a seasonal creek, and wildlife. $435,000. Christi Mott, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors, (210) 663-0914.
