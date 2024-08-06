6 rustic homes in modern farmhouse style
Featuring a cedar-clad barn home in Connecticut and an award-winning farmhouse in South Carolina
Washington, Connecticut
Eighty leafy acres surround this five-bedroom cedar-clad barn home, built in 2008. Inside, a two-sided fireplace divides the eat-in chef's kitchen from a wood-beamed living room with glass doors opening to a covered porch overlooking a pond; downstairs are a gym and game room and an entertainment space with a bar.
The property, minutes from Lake Waramaug and New Preston, includes a two-bedroom guesthouse, pool, spa, patio, and orchard. $7,300,000. Kathryn Clair, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 868-6600.
Garrison, New York
The Garrison House is a newly built four-bedroom home incorporating classic farmhouse details. The interior features wide-plank wood floors, exposed reclaimed-timber beams, vintage fixtures, and a chef's farmhouse kitchen with a large, wood-topped island.
The 2.74-acre lot includes a patio with a stone fireplace, grassy yards, mature trees, and a guest cottage; hiking trails, a Metro-North train station, the Hudson River, and Cold Spring's culture, dining and shops are all minutes away. $3,800,000. Lindsay Rothman, Compass, (914) 500-3830.
Bluffton, South Carolina
This award-winning barn-inspired farmhouse is built of shou-sugi-ban charred cedar. The 2022 five-bedroom home is anchored by a living room with a shiplap ceiling, walls of French doors, and a gas fireplace, adjacent to an open kitchen-dining room.
The property has a private pool, firepit, gardens, and river views, and its resort community offers restaurants, a pool, a spa, stables, a playground, a dog park, and basketball, bocce, pickleball, and tennis courts. $3,950,000. Marian Schaffer, The Agency Hilton Head, (847) 367-8773.
Sherman Oaks, California
Built in 1936, this classic five-bedroom farm-style house in the San Fernando Valley has been updated with contemporary comforts. The open-plan home has vaulted ceilings, four skylights, a floating central staircase, and an entertainer's gourmet kitchen with Moroccan tiling, glass-fronted bar, huge central island, built-in daybed for lounging, and adjacent dining area.
Outside are a pergola, a gas grill and smoker, a salt-water pool, an outdoor theater, and a sports court; the Getty Museum is 17 minutes' drive. $5,899,000. Donovan Healey, Coldwell Banker Realty-Studio City, (310) 903-1876.
Valley Village, California
Vertical board-and-batten siding and a front barn door enhance the style of this 2019 four-bedroom farmhouse. The open-plan interior features exposed beams, shiplap ceilings, chef's kitchen with quartz counters, pantry, and drinks refrigerator, and living room with accordion glass doors to a covered patio with a dining area.
The landscaped property, 25 minutes from downtown L.A., includes a waterfall pool and spa, a built-in cement-wrapped grill, and a prolific orange tree. $3,089,000. Nikki Joel, The Agency, (310) 428-2248.
Atlanta, Georgia
This three-bedroom modern farmhouse stands on a tree-lined street in historic Oakland City. Built in 2021, the home has an open main space with a fireplace and a kitchen with an eat-in island, and a primary bedroom with sliding barn doors opening to a spa-like bathroom with marble tile and a soaker tub.
The lot includes a covered patio and a large, grassy fenced backyard; downtown Atlanta is 15 minutes by car. $515,000. Carol Copeland, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (770) 634-8474.
