6 rustic homes in modern farmhouse style

Washington, Connecticut

(Image credit: Michael Bowman)

Eighty leafy acres surround this five-bedroom cedar-clad barn home, built in 2008. Inside, a two-sided fireplace divides the eat-in chef's kitchen from a wood-beamed living room with glass doors opening to a covered porch overlooking a pond; downstairs are a gym and game room and an entertainment space with a bar.

(Image credit: Michael Bowman)

The property, minutes from Lake Waramaug and New Preston, includes a two-bedroom guesthouse, pool, spa, patio, and orchard. $7,300,000. Kathryn Clair, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 868-6600.

Garrison, New York

(Image credit: Gloria, DD-Reps)

The Garrison House is a newly built four-bedroom home incorporating classic farmhouse details. The interior features wide-plank wood floors, exposed reclaimed-timber beams, vintage fixtures, and a chef's farmhouse kitchen with a large, wood-topped island.

(Image credit: Gloria, DD-Reps)

The 2.74-acre lot includes a patio with a stone fireplace, grassy yards, mature trees, and a guest cottage; hiking trails, a Metro-North train station, the Hudson River, and Cold Spring's culture, dining and shops are all minutes away. $3,800,000. Lindsay Rothman, Compass, (914) 500-3830.

Bluffton, South Carolina

(Image credit: Keen Eye Marketing)

This award-winning barn-inspired farmhouse is built of shou-sugi-ban charred cedar. The 2022 five-bedroom home is anchored by a living room with a shiplap ceiling, walls of French doors, and a gas fireplace, adjacent to an open kitchen-dining room.

(Image credit: Keen Eye Marketing)

The property has a private pool, firepit, gardens, and river views, and its resort community offers restaurants, a pool, a spa, stables, a playground, a dog park, and basketball, bocce, pickleball, and tennis courts. $3,950,000. Marian Schaffer, The Agency Hilton Head, (847) 367-8773.

Sherman Oaks, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 1936, this classic five-bedroom farm-style house in the San Fernando Valley has been updated with contemporary comforts. The open-plan home has vaulted ceilings, four skylights, a floating central staircase, and an entertainer's gourmet kitchen with Moroccan tiling, glass-fronted bar, huge central island, built-in daybed for lounging, and adjacent dining area.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a pergola, a gas grill and smoker, a salt-water pool, an outdoor theater, and a sports court; the Getty Museum is 17 minutes' drive. $5,899,000. Donovan Healey, Coldwell Banker Realty-Studio City, (310) 903-1876.

Valley Village, California

(Image credit: Jeff Elson)

Vertical board-and-batten siding and a front barn door enhance the style of this 2019 four-bedroom farmhouse. The open-plan interior features exposed beams, shiplap ceilings, chef's kitchen with quartz counters, pantry, and drinks refrigerator, and living room with accordion glass doors to a covered patio with a dining area.

(Image credit: Jeff Elson)

The landscaped property, 25 minutes from downtown L.A., includes a waterfall pool and spa, a built-in cement-wrapped grill, and a prolific orange tree. $3,089,000. Nikki Joel, The Agency, (310) 428-2248.

Atlanta, Georgia

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This three-bedroom modern farmhouse stands on a tree-lined street in historic Oakland City. Built in 2021, the home has an open main space with a fireplace and a kitchen with an eat-in island, and a primary bedroom with sliding barn doors opening to a spa-like bathroom with marble tile and a soaker tub.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The lot includes a covered patio and a large, grassy fenced backyard; downtown Atlanta is 15 minutes by car. $515,000. Carol Copeland, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (770) 634-8474.