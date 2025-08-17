Trail riding in the Canadian Rockies

With mountains, forests and lakes, this is a perfect location for riding

A group on horseback head into the forest on in Banff Springs, Alberta, Canada
Banff National Park: glorious riding country
With its mountains, alpine forests and "emerald" glacial lakes, Canada's Banff National Park is glorious riding country – and you won’t find better guides to it than those at Banff Trail Riders, said Zoey Goto in National Geographic Traveller.

This corner of the Rocky Mountains has been attracting tourists since the late 19th century, and the national park – Canada's oldest, established in 1885 – has always drawn female adventurers. But even though early pioneers included the naturalist Mary Schäffer Warren and the mountaineer Georgia Engelhard, when Banff Trail Riders was founded in 1962, guiding was still a man's job. Today, however, 80% of the staff are women – reflecting, perhaps, the growing enthusiasm for the "cowgirl" lifestyle in the wider world.

The three-day trip costs from £945 (horseback.com).

