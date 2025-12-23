Data centers could soon be orbiting in space

The AI revolution is going cosmic

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published
Illustration depicting space data centers
Space data centers can be extremely costly to launch
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence increasingly requires so much space and power that we may run out of both on Earth. As a solution, tech companies are looking to do business in space by creating celestial data centers that harness solar power. But while doing so demands less cooling, it could create other costs and ecological problems.

Data in the sky with diamonds

Orbital data centers would “benefit from continuous solar energy, generated by arrays of photovoltaic cells,” Benjamin Lee, a computer architect and an engineer at the University of Pennsylvania, said to Scientific American. A move to space could “resolve long-standing challenges around powering data center computation in a carbon-efficient manner.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The sun’s rays can be “direct and constant for solar panels to collect,” with “no clouds, no rainstorms, no nighttime,” said The Wall Street Journal. “Demands for cooling could also be cut because of the vacuum of space.”

“The race for artificial general intelligence is fundamentally a race for compute capacity and, by extension, energy,” Baiju Bhatt, the founder and CEO of Aetherflux, another company working toward space-based computing, said in a press release. “The elephant in the room is that our current energy plans simply won’t get us there fast enough.”

One giant leap for AI

While space data centers could potentially curb some of the environmental problems associated with earthbound ones, there are several barriers. “Like any moonshot, it’s going to require us to solve a lot of complex engineering challenges,” Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google parent company Alphabet, said in a post on X.

Launch costs have “decreased over the years,” but it is “still prohibitively expensive to launch and operate these things in space,” said The Verge. Space-based computing will “not become cost-effective unless rocket launch costs decline substantially,” said Scientific American. Experts also warn that these systems could have “even bigger environmental and climate effects than their earthly counterparts.”

Having data centers “visible in the night sky at dawn or dusk” presents a problem because some observers “rely on twilight to hunt for near-Earth asteroids,” said Scientific American. Also, it could worsen the space junk problem, as “more hardware is launched and more debris and fragments fall back through the atmosphere.”

Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸