What is 'Kessler syndrome'?

Scientists warn that space junk collisions could eventually trap us on Earth

Space debris
There are several thousand satellites orbiting the Earth and an estimated 130 million pieces of space junk that they could collide with
(Image credit: janiecbros / iStock / Getty Images)
By
published

A US Air Force weather satellite broke up in space last month, shattering into 50 pieces and joining the estimated 130 million bits of "space junk" in the Earth's orbit.

The increasing amount of debris has heightened fears about the "Kessler syndrome". Named after an American astrophysicist called Donald Kessler, it refers to a scenario in which a space junk collision sets off a chain reaction of similar incidents. Experts are divided over how likely such a scenario is, and how much of a threat it poses to Earth.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸