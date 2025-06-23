The treasure trove of platinum on the moon

This kind of bounty could lead to commercial exploitation

Photo composite illustration of the Moon with an orb of platinum in its interior
Platinum deposits on the moon could become a lucrative incentive for space travel
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
The moon is likely to become the next mining hot spot, as there may be extensive platinum and other metal deposits in its craters. Guidelines about resource mining on the moon are still not solidified, so this could lead to problems with more countries and private companies trying to stake their claim. But the potential for platinum could also entice private companies to invest more in space exploration.

Mine on the moon

