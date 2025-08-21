Alien: Earth – a 'bold' prequel to the space horror classic
Set two years before Alien, new Disney show pays 'homage' to the original
This small-screen prequel to "Alien" "should not be as good as it is", said Rebecca Nicholson in the FT. Ridley Scott's 1979 classic spawned "a sprawling franchise" of sequels and spin-offs, mostly offering "diminishing returns". But "Alien: Earth" (shown on Disney+) is a genuinely "bold and imaginative" effort that ranks among "the most enjoyable TV series of recent years".
Set two years before the original, it pays "homage" early on, when the cargo of alien life runs amok on a space vessel – which crash lands in a futuristic Bangkok. Thereafter, though, the series enters new territory. It imagines an Earth divided between rival tech corporations. The boss of one, Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), a magnate obsessed with eternal life, seizes the aliens for research purposes.
The nightmarish monsters from the original are just one of several deadly species on board, said Ed Power in The Daily Telegraph. There are also "horrific interstellar spiders" and "a sociopathic eyeball with tentacles". But Kavalier has been creating "spooky lifeforms" of his own: powerful androids implanted with the consciousnesses of sick children used as his guinea pigs.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The series "both fleshes out the story while, like any reboot, offering all the familiarities", said James Jackson in The Times. It also comes freighted with existential questions about AI, runaway technological development and humanity's future. But it doesn't stint on the action, and the extraterrestrial creatures remain as "horrifying" as ever. The result is scary, "nasty" and "frequently terrific".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What will security guarantees for Ukraine look like?
Today's Big Question From boots on the ground to economic sanctions, here are the measures that might stop Russia taking another bite out of Ukraine
-
The US Open's controversial 'superstars' doubles format
Talking Point New shortened competition attracts star pairings and bigger audiences to grand slam tennis event
-
Crossword: August 21, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Music reviews: Ethel Cain, Amaarae, and The Black Keys
Feature "Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You," "Black Star," and "No Rain, No Flowers"
-
Film reviews: Highest 2 Lowest and Weapons
Feature A kidnapping threatens a mogul's legacy and a town spins into madness after 17 children disappear
-
Every MCU movie since 'Avengers: Endgame,' ranked
The Week Recommends How did the recent 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' stack up?
-
Book reviews: 'King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution' and 'Gwyneth: The Biography'
Feature How the Iranian Revolution began and Gwyneth Paltrow's life in the spotlight
-
Garrett Graff's 6 favorite books that shine new light on World War II
Feature The author recommends works by James D. Hornfischer, Craig L. Symonds, and more
-
The 5 best singers turned actors of all time
the week recommends It's not often that someone is born with both of these rare skill sets
-
6 stylish homes in North Carolina
Feature Featuring a house with ocean views in Duck and a 1848 cotton-mill-turned-condo in Saxapahaw
-
Weapons: Julia Garner stars in 'hyper-eerie' psychological thriller
The Week Recommends Zach Cregger's 'top notch' new film opens with 17 children disappearing at exactly the same time