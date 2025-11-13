Train Dreams pulses with ‘awards season gravitas’
Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton star in this meditative period piece about a working man in a vanished America
Adapted from a novella by Denis Johnson, “Train Dreams” is an “elegiac portrait of a man (and his country) undergoing a radical transformation”, said Tara Brady in The Irish Times. Set in America’s Pacific Northwest, it follows a jobbing worker called Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton) from his birth in the 1890s to his death in the 1950s. His is a poignantly ordinary story “of love, loss and endurance” that takes place during the rapid industrialisation of an untouched wilderness. The film mourns that vanished US, and “salutes those nation builders who were never visible to begin with”.
Grainier “epitomises strong but silent American masculinity”, said Laura Venning in Little White Lies. Early on, while working on a railway bridge, he witnesses the “horrific” murder of a Chinese labourer at the hands of his colleagues. Later, he falls for the “vivacious” Gladys (Felicity Jones), with whom he has a daughter. They build a house and live a version of the American dream, until tragedy befalls them. That is more or less all that happens, but to recount the plot “is to undermine one of the film’s many strengths: its non-linear unfolding of images and fragments of the story as if we, the audience, are drawn into Grainier’s memory”.
Narrated by Will Patton, the film has a “fable-like quality” reminiscent of Terrence Malick at his best, said Kevin Maher in The Times. It looks “gorgeous” too, offering up “a veritable eyegasm” of stunning landscapes and some extraordinary shots as Grainier and his fellow loggers “chop, blast and slash” the unforgiving wilderness around them. The film “positively pulses with awards season gravitas”: it’s a “stunner”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Wright of Derby: From the Shadows – a ‘revelatory’ exhibition
The Week Recommends The National Gallery’s show brings together the revered artist’s most spectacular works
-
Crossword: November 13, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Middleland: Rory Stewart’s essay collection is a ‘triumph’
The Week Recommends The Rest is Politics co-host compiles his fortnightly columns written during his time as an MP
-
Middleland: Rory Stewart’s essay collection is a ‘triumph’
The Week Recommends The Rest is Politics co-host compiles his fortnightly columns written during his time as an MP
-
‘Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America’ and ‘Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary’
feature The culture divide in small-town Ohio and how the internet usurped dictionaries
-
6 homes with fall foliage
feature An autumnal orange Craftsman, a renovated Greek Revival church and an estate with an orchard
-
Bugonia: ‘deranged, extreme and explosively enjoyable’
Talking Point Yorgos Lanthimos’ film stars Emma Stone as a CEO who is kidnapped and accused of being an alien
-
The Revolutionists: a ‘superb and monumental’ book
The Week Recommends Jason Burke ‘epic’ account of the plane hijackings and kidnappings carried out by extremists in the 1970s
-
Film reviews: ‘Bugonia,’ ‘The Mastermind’ and ‘Nouvelle Vague’
feature A kidnapped CEO might only appear to be human, an amateurish art heist goes sideways, and Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Breathless’ gets a lively homage
-
Book reviews: ‘Against the Machine: On the Unmaking of Humanity’ and ‘Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice’
feature An examination of humanity in the face of “the Machine” and a posthumous memoir from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, who recently died by suicide
-
The dazzling coral gardens of Raja Ampat
The Week Recommends Region of Indonesia is home to perhaps the planet’s most photogenic archipelago