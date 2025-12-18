Goodbye June: Kate Winslet’s directorial debut divides critics

Helen Mirren stars as the terminally ill English matriarch in this sentimental festive heartwarmer

Helen Mirren and Kate Winslet in Goodbye June
The ‘treasured grandma’ of the title is played by Helen Mirren
In Kate Winslet’s directorial debut, “family is everything”, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. On screen, the film is a “gentle comic-drama” in which the grown-up children of a terminally ill English matriarch come together at Christmas to be with her in her final days. Off screen, Winslet’s decision to grab the megaphone was prompted by the fact that the film was written by Joe Anders, her 21-year-old son with Sam Mendes, and was inspired by her own mother’s death.

‘Beloved British actors’

‘A treacly soup of sentimentality’

There are some “nice lines and sharp moments” in this festive heartwarmer, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. But alas, these are “submerged in a treacly soup of sentimentality”. The upshot is a film with the air of “a two-hour John Lewis Christmas TV ad”.

Anders needs to work on his characterisation, said Donald Clarke in The Irish Times. He has saddled Collette, for instance, with a “one note version of the same irritating hippie” she played in “About a Boy”. Still, these are fine actors, who sometimes get the chance for a good rally; and this is, at least, “a proper Christmas film of the old school”. It may well end up playing “once a year until the heat death of the universe”.

