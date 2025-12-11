Oh yes they are! The UK’s best Christmas pantos
Dive into festive cheer, from now into the new year, with traditional favourites and modern twists-on-a-tale
Hitting the panto headlines this year was former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s cameo role as the Wizard of Oz-lington in a mash-up of “Wicked” and “The Wizard of Oz” at a north London theatre, which also featured Sir Ian McKellen as Toto the Dog. But there are plenty of other pantos to catch up and down the UK, bringing laughs and dazzling performances until the festive season is “behind you”!
Mama Goose, Theatre Royal Stratford East, London
In 2025, we may be familiar with the sight of “Elon Musk as a pantomime villain”, but in what is perhaps a world-first, you have the pleasure of seeing a “panto villain as Elon Musk” at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, said The Guardian. “Mama Goose” takes wacky to the next level, and is chock-a-block with “afrobeat-tinged music”, an “AI love interest”, and “satirical sideswipes”. With “stellar performances” and a cast “clearly having a ball”, this is a “panto to cherish”.
Theatre Royal Stratford East, until 3 January
Jack and the Beanstalk, Bristol Hippodrome
“Live music, vibrant costumes, stunning sets and breathtaking special effects” sum up this fun take on the iconic panto show, said Radio Times. Will Young makes his panto debut as the magical Spirit of the Beans for this “unforgettable adventure”. Expect a lot of farce and silliness, with plenty of audience participation. It’s perfect for young children, and those under 18 months can sit on your lap for free.
Bristol Hippodrome, until 4 January
Cinderella: A Fairytale, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Sally Cookson’s “celebrated adaptation” is guaranteed to “delight the whole family”, said Edinburgh News. Her modern take on the panto classic (still with the resplendent Queen’s Ball!) combines music and puppetry, promising a festive production that “adds a magical flutter of wings to happily ever after”.
Royal Lyceum Theatre, until 3 January
Robin Hood, Manchester Opera House
This Northern panto is steeped in tradition, with “all the bells and whistles” of a festive performance, said The Telegraph. Local hero and stand-up star Jason Manford joins the production for the fourth year in a row, this time starring as Robin Hood, following previous performances in “Cinderella”, “Jack and the Beanstalk”, and “Peter Pan”. At his side is comedian, impressionist and “Britain’s Got Talent” finalist Ben Nickless as one of his Merry Men. Strap in for a rollicking ride, full of laughter, slapstick and “surely the odd local Oasis gag”.
Manchester Opera House, until 4 January
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Kent
“Miranda” and “Horrible Histories” favourite Sarah Hadland stars as the “dastardly” Wicked Queen in the classic panto tale, said Paul Vale in The Stage. Off the back of the “Strictly Come Dancing” final in 2024, you can expect some “wicked choreography” from her and all the cast. The Canterbury venue, which has had “regular wins at the UK Pantomime Awards”, promises “powerhouse vocals” and heaps of fun. Undoubtedly, this annual show is the “jewel” in their “crown”.
Marlowe Theatre, until 11 January
Sleeping Beauty, London Palladium
The Palladium panto is celebrating its tenth anniversary, “which is remarkable” as it “feels like London’s biggest festive show has been around forever”, said Time Out. The cast is dripping with talent, including audience-favourite Julian Clary, whose “every utterance is a virtuosically smutty innuendo that blessedly sails over the heads of primary-schoolers”. He plays King Julian, and is supported by comedy great Catherine Tate, as Carabosse the Wicked Fairy. Panto hall-of-famers Paul Zerdin and Nigel Havers complete the frontline cast: with that formula, it’s hard to see how it can be anything other than another “blockbuster” show.
London Palladium, until 11 January
Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.
