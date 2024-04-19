Player Kings review: a 'luxurious feast' of theatre

Ian McKellen offers a 'richly complex' performance that deserves to be seen

Ian McKellan in Player Kings
Player Kings is a 'slick, modern-dress adaptation' of Henry IV Parts I & II
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By The Week UK
published

Recalling Ralph Richardson's famed performance as Sir John Falstaff in a 1945 production at the Old Vic, Kenneth Tynan wrote that it had been "too rich and many-sided to be crammed into a single word". I felt the same about Ian McKellen's Falstaff in this slick, modern-dress adaptation of Henry IV Parts I & II, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian.

Donning a fatsuit to play Shakespeare's antihero for the first time, aged 84, McKellen gives us a Falstaff who is "tragic almost from the start": a "pub drunk, and in soiled shirt and braces"; a "wheeler-dealer, wheezing and snorting, adenoidal and dyspeptic". Rather than a "carnivalesque" figure, this Falstaff is a "carnival grotesque": it's a "radically moving" and "richly complex" performance that deserves to be seen.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theatre From The Magazine In Review
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us