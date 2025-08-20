Confessions of a Brain Surgeon: an 'exceptional' documentary

Retired neurosurgeon Henry Marsh reflects on his pioneering work with exquisitely 'raw honesty'

Neurosurgeon Henry Marsh
'Almost biblical' quest for redemption: Henry Marsh can't let go of 'the patients he feels he failed'
"If I needed brain surgery, I think I would want Henry Marsh to come out of retirement to do it," said Carol Midgley in The Times. "What an empath, and what a glorious piece of television."

The neurosurgeon at the centre of Harriet Bird and Charlie Russell's documentary spent decades at the top of his profession, pioneering "awake craniotomy". But Marsh is haunted by what he calls an "inner cemetery, a place full of bitterness and regret" – and can't let go of "the patients he feels he failed and which haunt him to this day".

His own prostate cancer diagnosis has heightened his "painful introspection" and, over the course of the hour-long documentary, he reflects with "raw honesty" on all aspects of his life – both professional and personal.

