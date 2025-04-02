Twitter: Breaking the Bird – a 'riveting' documentary

BBC2's 'fascinating' film charts the social media platform's fall from grace

X and Twitter logos.
X: 'not exactly utopian' from the start
"Twitter: Breaking the Bird" gives a compelling account of how "wild-eyed Silicon Valley dreaming" can unfurl into "disturbing, ideological dogma", said Chris Bennion in The Telegraph.

The "riveting" documentary begins in the "halcyon days" of 2005, when a young "ragtag" gang gathered in a "crummy office" in San Francisco to try their hands at "inventing the future". Jack Dorsey, who went on to become Twitter's first CEO, came up with the idea for a site that would allow its users to microblog each other in real time, sharing their thoughts through short messages.

