Louis Theroux returns to the West Bank for new documentary

The film-maker meets Jewish settlers with his signature 'faux naivety'

Louis Theroux in The Settlers
In 2011, Louis Theroux made a documentary about Jewish settlers on the West Bank. Now, with the world's attention turned to Gaza, "he is back with another", said Carol Midgley in The Times.

His earlier film caused quite a stir, but if the settlers were wary about him returning, with his faux-naive questions, they didn't show it. On the contrary, they welcomed him into their homes (some half-built), and didn't hesitate to express their belief that they have a God-given right to live there. This despite the fact that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.

